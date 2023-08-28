Athletics World Championships | Helander dismissed the spear expectations as a joke, openly expressed his disappointment

Oliver Helander truly believed that a javelin medal would have been possible in the evening in Budapest. Now the satisfaction was instead of seventh.

27.8. 23:53

Budapest

“Callus is probably satisfied again”, liekaili Oliver Helander at the end of the interview at the World Championships in Budapest.

Helander’s javelin race got off to a great start with a flying arc of 83.38, which was enough for the lead until the second round. In the end, six men passed, and Helander had to settle for seventh instead.

“At least it’s going to be crazy,” replied Helander to the question about what the finale will bring.

Helander truly believed that a medal would have been up for grabs in the evening in Budapest – even a gold one. According to Helander, the physical condition was good and the throwing location was also good.

“I felt that the last one was quite close, but I didn’t start in the best position. Yes, the medal would have been up for grabs today.”

There was more than three meters to go to bronze. It was taken by the Czech Republic Jakub Vadlejch with a result of 86.67. The champion threw Neeraj Chopra, which the spear carried to 88.17. Silver Man of Pakistan Arshad Nadeem won 87.82.

The first Helander described his throw as basic certainty.

“After that, I don’t know. Few technical problems and too much effort”, Helander assesses.

According to Helander, the technical problem is that the support leg does not hold properly. He tried to fix it during the race by slowing down, but it didn’t work.

“There is too much enthusiasm to throw at the end. There will be no rush to throw. The left side should stay closed better. That way, the support would certainly be better.”

At the Kaleva Games in Lahti, Helander’s theme was to stay upright in his throws. In Budapest, he rushed after his throws.

Helander reminded that he has thrown his longest throw by lunging and also the ME throw of the javelin has been lunged.

The demands that staying upright would be a prerequisite for good throws, Helander pointedly denied.

“That’s utter bullshit.”