Athletics World Championships | Great speech from the wonderfully successful Eveliina Määttä: she thought the start of the run was unnecessarily slow

Eveliina Määttänen ran her own record. According to him, that was the minimum goal of the competition.

Budapest

Broadly smiled Eveliina Määttänen revealed in one sentence how high his confidence is at the moment.

“However, the minimum goal of the day came,” Määttänen grinned at the World Cup stadium in Budapest.

Moments earlier, he had run his own new record of 1:59.81 in the World Cup semi-final and finished fifth in his heat. The record was set, even though the front hit the brakes after the fast-paced first 200 meters, and the Intermediate time of the opening lap was slower than Määttänen, who entered the race with a record in mind, would have hoped.

“It’s a little sad that the girls started hard, but then the pace slowed down a bit. I would have liked the time of the first lap to be a second faster, so it would have been a better starting point for the second lap in the record hunt.”

Until the end of the straight, Määttänen was in rock-hard company, fighting hard for a place even in the top four and thus in the time comparison. Stiffness in the last few meters knocked him off the bench, but Määttänen had nothing to worry about in terms of placing.

“Tactically, it was a good run on the ground. Found a really good place inside.”

The end result was that one record was broken, but another was still waiting for itself. The SE readings of 1.59.41 still stand Sara Lappalainen in possession. When you look at Määttänen’s personality, it seems like it won’t be long.

“Yes, I know that I can break the Finnish record. It just takes a little more time.”

When asked about times starting at 1:58, the smile just gets wider.

“It goes when it’s about to come.”

The two of you after a year’s break from competition, Määttänen has developed wildly. Cooperation between coach and spouse Jan Petrac with has borne fruit. Määttänen has noticed that he belongs to the same starts as the best in the world.

“Such a feeling, that it’s really sweet to be here with these best women in the world, and to notice that I can do just fine here against them. However, even today the run felt pretty easy and good. There is a confident feeling,” he says.

Finland Määttänen gets to properly try the record once again this fall. On September 10, he will compete in Zagreb. There, the club should be one where the record readings – and maybe also the Finnish record – can be renewed again.

“Isn’t there really good coverage there,” Määttänen says and smiles again the same, self-confident smile.