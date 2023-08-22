Athletics World Championships | Gazzetta: A complaint has been filed against ME man Karsten Warholm – the Norwegian is threatened with rejection

The superstar’s golden hunt threatens to end in the semi-finals.

Norwegian world record holder Karsten Warholm a performance in the 400m hurdles semi-finals may be disqualified. Warholm would then not be seen in Wednesday’s final.

The Norwegian star’s left leg went next to one of the fences during the run and not over it.

Italian magazine The Gazzetta says in his follow-up story, that the Italian team would have filed a complaint about Warholm’s performance. If Warholm was rejected, an Italian would take his place in the final Alessandro Sibilio.

According to Gazzetta, the appeal period expired, but the rules allow for a new appeal if new evidence emerges.

There was speculation about a possible rejection in Message Service X even before the official decision.

So far, Warholm has yet to be announced as the winner of his round.

Warholm was a big favorite to win the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. He has won two world championships and one Olympic gold in the sport.

Warholm ran the fastest time in the semi-finals, 47.09.

The news is updated.