Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics World Championships | Eveliina Määttänen ran to the semi-finals in the 800 meters – the evening will be topped off by Wilma Murro’s final

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

Sport|Athletics World Championships

Wednesday is a big Finnish day at the World Championships in Athletics. No less than 14 athletes are participating. The day will culminate with the women’s pole vault final starting at 8:30 p.m., where Wilma Murto will aim for the world championship. HS follows the day’s events moment by moment in the live tracking of this article.

Finns on Wednesday:

11.05 N 800 m heats (Eveliina Määttänen)

11.15 M pole vault qualification (Juho Alasaari, Urho Kujanpää)

11.20 N javelin qualifying (Group A) (Anni-Linnea Alanen)

12.20 N 200 m heats (Anniina Korttemaa, Aino Pulkkinen)

13.15 M 200 m heats

20.00 N moukari qualifying (A group) (Suvi Koskinen, Krista Tervo)

20.02 N 5000 m heats (Camilla Richardson runs its part 20.27)

20.10 N triple jump qualifying (Kristiina Mäkelä, Senni Salminen)

20.30 N staves (F) (Wilma Murto)

21.35 N moukari qualifying (group B) (Silja Kosonen)

21.40 N 100 m hurdles semi-finals (Reetta Hurske)

#Athletics #World #Championships #Eveliina #Määttänen #ran #semifinals #meters #evening #topped #Wilma #Murros #final

See also  Exciting battle for last US Senate seats
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Two tankers collided.. The head of the Suez Canal Authority reveals the details of the accident

Two tankers collided.. The head of the Suez Canal Authority reveals the details of the accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result