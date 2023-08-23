Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Athletics World Championships | Eveliina Määttänen ran to the semi-finals in the 800 meters – the evening will be topped off by Wilma Murro's final

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023


Sport|Athletics World Championships

Wednesday is a big Finnish day at the World Championships in Athletics. No less than 14 athletes are participating. The day will culminate with the women’s pole vault final starting at 8:30 p.m., where Wilma Murto will aim for the world championship. HS follows the day’s events moment by moment in the live tracking of this article.

Finns on Wednesday:

11.05 N 800 m heats (Eveliina Määttänen)

11.15 M pole vault qualification (Juho Alasaari, Urho Kujanpää)

11.20 N javelin qualifying (Group A) (Anni-Linnea Alanen)

12.20 N 200 m heats (Anniina Korttemaa, Aino Pulkkinen)

13.15 M 200 m heats

20.00 N moukari qualifying (A group) (Suvi Koskinen, Krista Tervo)

20.02 N 5000 m heats (Camilla Richardson runs its part 20.27)

20.10 N triple jump qualifying (Kristiina Mäkelä, Senni Salminen)

20.30 N staves (F) (Wilma Murto)

21.35 N moukari qualifying (group B) (Silja Kosonen)

21.40 N 100 m hurdles semi-finals (Reetta Hurske)

