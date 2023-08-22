Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics World Championships | Daniel Ståhl was amazed by his last throw – “Damn, that went far”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics World Championships | Daniel Ståhl was amazed by his last throw – “Damn, that went far”

Sport|Athletics World Championships

Daniel Ståhl took the WC gold with his last throw.

Swedish Daniel Ståhl won the world championship gold in the discus throw on Monday night in Budapest with the last throw of the competition.

Moments earlier Slovevia Kristjan Čeh had taken the lead with his throw of 70.02 meters, but Ståhl’s answer had to remain: 71.46. It is also a new World Cup record.

“Everything went right. This is great”, Ståhl stated the Swedish Broadcasting Union of SVT in the interview.

“This is magic, sports psychology through and through. When Kristjan threw 70.02, I didn’t give up. Then I stood there and thought, I’m going to throw like it’s my only throw.”

Ståhl didn’t see how far the throw went, but when the score flashed on the scoreboard, Ståhl’s first reaction spoke volumes.

“Damn, that went a long way.”

Ståhl, 30, now considers his World Championship gold as his best result. Ståhl now has two World Championship golds and an Olympic victory.

See also  Holland | Der Spiegel: Electric cars on a burning cargo ship pose an environmental threat

Ståhl’s mother is Finnish and he regularly visits his grandmother in Turku to “play Kimble”.

Correction on Tuesday, August 22 at 9:15 a.m.: Daniel Ståhl won the discus WC gold, not the moukari.

#Athletics #World #Championships #Daniel #Ståhl #amazed #throw #Damn

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Eight traffic police officers will go on trial for 55 bribes from Russian drivers

Eight traffic police officers will go on trial for 55 bribes from Russian drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result