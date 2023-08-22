Athletics World Championships | Daniel Ståhl was amazed by his last throw – “Damn, that went far”

Daniel Ståhl took the WC gold with his last throw.

Swedish Daniel Ståhl won the world championship gold in the discus throw on Monday night in Budapest with the last throw of the competition.

Moments earlier Slovevia Kristjan Čeh had taken the lead with his throw of 70.02 meters, but Ståhl’s answer had to remain: 71.46. It is also a new World Cup record.

“Everything went right. This is great”, Ståhl stated the Swedish Broadcasting Union of SVT in the interview.

“This is magic, sports psychology through and through. When Kristjan threw 70.02, I didn’t give up. Then I stood there and thought, I’m going to throw like it’s my only throw.”

Ståhl didn’t see how far the throw went, but when the score flashed on the scoreboard, Ståhl’s first reaction spoke volumes.

“Damn, that went a long way.”

Ståhl, 30, now considers his World Championship gold as his best result. Ståhl now has two World Championship golds and an Olympic victory.

Ståhl’s mother is Finnish and he regularly visits his grandmother in Turku to “play Kimble”.

Correction on Tuesday, August 22 at 9:15 a.m.: Daniel Ståhl won the discus WC gold, not the moukari.