Athletics World Championships | Carts carrying superstars crashed at the World Cup – “It’s about my vision”

The sprint stars had a peculiar crash outside the World Athletics Championships stadium.

24.8. 22:36 | Updated 24.8. 22:42

Budapest

Men’s A golf cart carrying 200 meter semi-finalists collided with another golf cart outside the MM stadium.

The fast-paced situation was visible to viewers on Yle’s TV broadcast. For weeks, golf carts have been speeding near the stadium, and there have been near misses with pedestrians.

One volunteer fell from the golf cart due to the force of the collision. He’s fine.

Another person who hurt himself was a Jamaican sprinter Andrew Hudson26. Hudson held the corner of his eye immediately in the golf cart and again after walking through the interview area after the tie.

Hudson called the media for less than a minute, as he was going back to the doctor’s office to check for any permanent damage to his eye.

Hudson said that before the run, he spent 20 minutes in the medical room, where it was assessed whether he could start. For this reason, the batch that was intended to be the first was only run last. Hudson was eventually promoted to the final in ninth place.

“It was scary. It’s all about my vision,” Hudson told Sanoma’s competition editor.

The Jamaican couldn’t exactly describe what happened. The collision was a blur to him.

“My vision was blurry during the race. I’m going now to make sure my eyesight is fine.”

Other superstars who ran in the 200 meter semi-final were also on board the crashed golf cart, such as Noah Lyles and Brendon Rodney. Lyles won the 100-meter race at the World Championships in Budapest.

“This should not happen”, expert Tuomas Raja stated on Yle’s broadcast.

The event instantly became international news. Among other things, a Swede wrote about it Aftonbladet.

Noah Lyles was the fastest in the first semi-final with a time of 19.76. Hudson finished fifth in his heat with a time of 20.38 and was eliminated from the final competition.