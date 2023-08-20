Athletics World Championships | Camilla Richardsson was surprised when she was allowed to lead the race: “I thought that it doesn’t matter, I’ll just go now”

Richardsson wanted to avoid the mistake he made earlier in the season and went to the spike spot.

Budapest

“Various scenario I went through before the race, but this was not one of them,” said the endurance runner Camilla Richardson After 10,000 meters.

It came as a complete surprise that RIchardsson got the role of the locomotive in the race. The Finn got to bask in TV pictures when he led the race for a long time.

For the first time, Richardsson got a break after the third round. The last time he was in the lead in the splits, when the race had been 5,600 meters long.

“I had a plan in mind that if I pick up the pace a bit, someone will leave soon. But then that someone didn’t leave. Every lap I think about how many laps I can run in the lead.”

Richarsson’s the reason behind the tactic was that he didn’t want to repeat the mistake he made earlier this season. After the race, Richardsson recalled the European Cup race, where the place was too far behind.

“Running felt horrible at the beginning, when you couldn’t run and it was horrible to push. Honestly, I knew there was no way I would be in the top ten. I thought that it doesn’t matter, I’ll just leave now and maybe someone will freeze behind.”

In the end, Richardsson’s ranking was 15th and the time was 32:15.74. At the end, he said he loosened up a bit, because there is still a 5,000-meter race ahead.

When Richardsson was ousted from the top, the ranking dropped quickly.

“The pace picked up so much so quickly that there was no way to go along with it. It’s a shame that everyone went along with it. Because I had to pull through the end alone again.”

The victory of the competition was decided dramatically when Holland’s Sifan Hassan fell in the very last meters while fighting for victory against Ethiopia Gudaf Tsegayn with. In the end, Hassan was completely without a medal and was 11th.

Richardsson did not see the situation.

“Someone told about the incident after the race. Of course, it’s sad for Hassan.”