Athletics World Championships | Camilla Richardsson pays for up to 30 shoes a year out of her own pocket: “I’d rather change too often”

Wilma Murto wants to get the paddles herself without any obligations to the equipment manufacturer. Sanoma asked Finnish athletes what kind of equipment contracts they have.

Budapest

Finland competes in the World Athletics Championships with a large team of 40 athletes.

Success varies from side to side, and the same also applies to what the conditions are for getting equipment into use.

Yle reported at the end of Julythat, for example, a javelin thrower Oliver Helander has not received an equipment contract.

Sanoma asked the Finns who attended press conferences during the preliminaries what their equipment contract was about.

Endurance runner Camilla Richardson says that he has a clothing contract with the No Name brand, but it does not cover shoes.

Richardsson has to buy them himself at the moment, and it’s not about small amounts.

“It costs a little money, if you say so. Carbon fiber shoes are expensive, and you have to buy them yourself,” says Richardsson.

For a runner, shoes are consumables. Shoes need to be changed often.

“I run 150 kilometers a week. I don’t want any injuries because of old shoes. I’d rather change too often than too late. There are probably 25–30 pairs per year. Basic shoes wear out pretty quickly. Especially when I run a lot on sand,” says Richardsson.

Shoe costs are calculated in thousands of euros. Richardsson ran 10,000 meters in Budapest with Nike’s Dragonfly model shoes, which he described as “standard spikes”.

For example the price of that shoe model Nike’s own website has about 195 euros.

At an average price of a couple of hundred euros, 30 pairs of shoes would already cost 6,000 euros a year.

Discus thrower Salla Sipponen says that he purchases equipment from the store himself.

“Equipment probably costs 500-1,000 euros per year. Surely everything you need is there. Some of the equipment lasts ten years just fine”; Sipponen says.

A discus thrower’s shoe consumption does not rise significantly compared to a long-distance runner.

“Throwing shoes and sneakers wear the most. There won’t be a lot of running kilometers.”

Also competed in 400 meters Mette Baas takes care of purchasing spikes and sneakers himself.

“Maybe two spikes a year. These days they cost quite a lot. Maybe four sneakers. I won’t start buying any cheap sneakers. I am quite ready to pay for them”, Baas said.

Elmo Lakka competed in Budapest in high-speed hurdles.

Men’s holder of the Finnish record for fast fences Elmo Lakka is in a good position in terms of equipment.

“I am a New Balance team athlete. You don’t have to think about the equipment yourself,” says Lakka.

Laka has a limit on the use of money in his contract. You have to stay within that framework. Lakka believes that some limit has been defined for all athletes.

“But it’s not a problem to run out of spikes or sneakers,” he says.

In the case of Laka, the cooperation agreement has been arranged easily.

“I was previously with another similar sports brand. Then I decided to switch, and yes, it was quite painless.”

Wilma Murro has a cooperation agreement with Puma, but she wants to get the shoes herself.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto already joined Puma’s sports team before the European championship at the beginning of last year. He praises the long-term nature of the agreement.

“Of course it is a big enabler. If you think about the finances of an individual athlete or track and field athlete, the majority of it in a good case is the equipment contract,” says Murto.

Seipää are not part of the contract with Murrola. However, they are long-lived instruments, so the costs will not increase dramatically in the longer term.

“Seipääs have gone out of their own pocket. In the big picture, they are small investments. Although it is said that seipääs are expensive, they do not sway the economy in the big picture. We’ve felt it’s better that you don’t have to be brand loyal when you get your equipment yourself and there are no obligations,” says Murto.