Athletics World Championships | Another summer’s SE run made Elmo Laka squeeze too much: “The feeling that you have to meet both your own and other people’s expectations”

Elmo Lakka has won nine Finnish championships in a row in high-speed hurdles, but Rasmus Vehmaa, who was successful in the European Youth Championships, is growing into a contender.

Budapest

Quick beeper Elmo Lakka is one of the most experienced prize-winners of the Finnish team.

Lakka crouches on the racks in Sunday’s preliminaries for the third time at the World Cup level. In addition, he has been to the Olympics once and three times to the European Championships.

It gives the 30-year-old Laka confidence. Lakka admits that in fences, in addition to the physical side, the mental side matters a lot, but that doesn’t affect the career anymore at this point.

“These have also been practiced. I’m not quite the first time in value competitions. It’s a cozy feeling to go over ten fences. Everyone has the same distance, the same fence height and the same number of fences,” says Lakka.

Lakka considers the value competition experiences gained at a young age to be important in terms of learning.

“Indeed. If you were to get stuck, you might be a little surprised. It’s a great thing that Finland has taken such a line that everyone who has earned a place in the Games will be included.”

I’m painting this season has been upbeat. The best result of 13.43 came in the GP series in Lappeenranta after mid-July. There is credit for performance in Budapest.

Lappeenranta’s result was 0.12 seconds short of Laka’s Finnish record. Lakka ran Arto Bryggaren in the history of the previously held record two years ago.

Continuing after SE was not easy, although the 2021 season went well even after the record. For example, at the Tokyo Olympics, Lakka reached the semi-finals.

“Then autumn came, and we moved on to the 2022 season. There was a certain feeling that you have to meet both your own expectations and those of others. That the top run won’t be just one shooting star. [Vuonna] The 2022 run went too hard. He tried to have a good time by trying, and it never came anywhere. There were minor injuries and the like,” Lakka says.

In May 2022, Lakka opened the season with a score of 13.55. It ended up being the best run of the season. Even times starting at 13.7 became familiar over the course of the season.

Bridge season, the opening of the season was not the best, but Lakka has been able to improve steadily.

“It’s been nice doing it, and it’s been meaningful to be on the field and in training. At some point there were motivational challenges: I wondered what the next step is, what one wants to achieve. I had set a Finnish record and made it to the Olympics. After that there was a blank mind. It was difficult to focus”, Lakka admits.

This season, for example, a seventh-place finisher Mary Huntington put his career on hiatus for the time being after getting tired of elite sports. Lakka says he understands very well that sports also cause a feeling of exhaustion.

“It’s going great or really bad, both can cause certain feelings of exhaustion. We are all ordinary people too. Various matters of mental well-being and coping also touch us,” says Lakka.

Domestic ones on the courts, Lakka has been the sovereign ruler of his sport for a long time. Finnish championships are already ten in a row, but a young challenger is on the horizon.

Rasmus Vehmaa claimed silver in the under-20 European Championships. At the same time, Vehmaa set a Finnish record for the age category: 13.23. The times are not comparable to the men’s series because the fence height is lower.

“Absolutely brilliant. I’m looking forward to the guy coming to dethrone me. I hope the guy stays healthy and improves even more,” says Lakka.

At 175 cm, Vehmaa is a relatively short paddler. Lakka, who is eight centimeters taller, admits that he himself would have liked to be 190 centimeters tall.

“There won’t necessarily be any challenges. You just have to press on and don’t let it get in the way.”

The fence height in Vehmaa still has time to change when entering the men’s series, but otherwise Lakka considers healthy years to be the most important thing.

“Let’s hope that the five will make it through the year and go for 13 seconds on the high fence,” says Lakka.

And Lakka doesn’t mind at all if the SE man of the trip gets a new one.

“Not really, everyone is capable of nailing a nail, but trying to make a line.”