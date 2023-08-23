Athletics World Championships | Anni-Linnea Alanen ensured too much – the male throwers get a tip about the specialness of the javelin position

Alanen threw a result of 58.30 in the qualification.

Budapest

Javelin thrower Anni-Linnea Alanen taival will most likely not qualify for the World Championships. Alanen got a result of 58.30 with the third throw, which was not enough for the next round. Alanen, who threw in group A, finished 17th.

The last one went to the final with a result of 59.66. It was thrown by the Australian 2019 world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber.

Alanen said the first throws were too confirmatory. He described the third as a basic throw.

“The end should have been better in the run. Then it would have been better to get into the throwing position. It was missing”, Alanen summed up the problem points in the qualifying throws.

Alanen was able to test the javelin position as the first Finnish thrower. The men’s javelin qualification will be thrown on Friday. Alas had some tips based on his experiences Toni Kuusela, To Oliver Helander and Lassi to Etelätalo.

“The throwing line is quite far from the grass. That’s pretty unusual. There are several meters left on the grass. In a way, it was subconsciously confused. I had to move the sign a few times,” Alanen said.

“Otherwise, the start is pretty quick.”

In group A of the qualifier, five throwers exceeded the qualifying limit of 61.50. The Latvian raced the longest Līna Mūze-Sirmāwhose throw reached 63.50.