Athletics World Championships | Alisa Vainio expects tenacity from herself – one shout of encouragement makes her irritated

Alisa Vainio has a raw marathon in front of her in Budapest.

25.8. 21:52

Budapest

Endurance runner Alisa Vainiota not to be envied. The woman who ran the SE marathon in the winter leaves on Saturday morning to run 42.195 kilometers in the heat of Budapest. According to weather reports, the temperature will be between 25 and 30 degrees in the morning.

Vainio, 25, already has a lot of experience in hot competitions for a young athlete. On the other hand, he also has bad experiences.

At the World Championships in Doha 2019, he pooped in the bathroom after running. At the European Championships in Munich last summer, he stopped in the heat because he had fallen ill with the coronavirus disease.

A pedestrian in Budapest Aleksi Ojala has already pulled himself into dripping condition in the heat. So the prognosis for the marathon is not particularly good.

“It’s always exciting and scary, like all other competitions. I’ve set myself up in such a way that I just try to adapt,” Vainio says.

He uses, for example, a cold collar when he runs.

“I expect from myself tenacity and the ability to endure bad feelings and pain as much as possible.”

Doesn’t sound nice.

Considering the statement, Finnish fans would certainly feel like cheering on the runner, but it’s not necessarily worth it.

Vainio said in Doha four years ago that it annoys him if someone yells at him along the route: “You can do it, you can do it!”

The opinion has not changed.

“I might shout back that I might not be able to.”

Field makes everyone around him laugh with his lasciviousness at a hotel in Finland. It can be considered a surprise.

You see, it wouldn’t be saying too much if you claim that the mystical Vainio has the traits of an introvert. He does not enjoy being in the public eye. He is comfortable in his own circumstances.

“I like to live a normal life and basic everyday life. I train and see friends and loved ones,” says Vainio.

Outside of sports, he is currently not studying, for example.

In his training routine, Vainio made a change last fall. Jarmo Viskarin another coach came alongside, Sami Turkulainen.

“I have learned to recognize what my body is capable of and what it needs. Sami himself has run before, and we can train together. Sam has become a support for everyday training,” says Vainio.

Field came to the public already years ago as a gifted teenage sensation. Then came health troubles and even a break from racing for a couple of years. It was said that he trained himself to moonlight.

According to Vainio, he has never succumbed to overtraining.

“I have a big sports background. I’ve been training a lot since I was little. I don’t feel that I have trained too much,” says Vainio.

“I don’t think I needed to be restrained. Many people might have been scared because of my young age, but nowadays when you’re older, training is considered more normal.”

As a child, Vainio enjoyed figure and speed skating, as well as ice ball and ice hockey. In ice ball, he won World Cup medals. In ice hockey, she played in the women’s championship series. He already believed that he would become a hockey player until running caught up with him.

Vainio from Lappeenranta should be asked: What is SaiPa?

“Last season, SaiPa’s women were promoted to Mesti. I mean, just fine!” Vainio says with a laugh.

“Yes, as a Lappeenranta resident, I support SaiPa, but I’m not a fan. There have been some difficult times.”

Vainio’s Finnish marathon record in Seville in February is 2.27.26. Another Finnish runner is also starting the journey Nina Chydenius. The race starts at eight o’clock Finnish time.