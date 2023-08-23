Aku Partanen hopes that the great success of Budapest will generate more financial benefits in the future.

Aku Bearden was the only Finnish athlete in the first half of the World Championships in Budapest who was able to participate in the prize money distributed by the International Association of Athletics Federations from the WA Games.

Partanen, who finished sixth in the 20 kilometer walk, earned 7,000 dollars, or 6,385 euros, for his top success.

The 31-year-old experienced walker gratefully accepts all the money he gets from playing sports. The prize money in a sport that belongs to the smaller end of the athletics family is not staggering.

“The sport is really not very expensive, so all the extras are very welcome,” says Partanen.

The fact is, however, that no matter how many thousands of hours of merciless work, a handful of tons doesn’t make the hourly wage very bad.

“We are talking about quite small fees, if divided according to the amount of work done. Fortunately, that’s not the only salary here.”

Aku Partanen did well in the twenty years in Budapest.

Beard believes that the scorer in Budapest will nevertheless give birth to more significant financial reliefs in the episode.

“The fact that he was able to show that he was at the very top of the world’s list generally affects the support of the Olympic Committee and the Sports Federation. The overall picture will probably improve with that result. There are more resources to prepare for the Paris Olympics. That’s a nice bonus on top of that,” says Partanen.

This year, Partanen received an athlete grant of 10,000 euros distributed by the Ministry of Education and Culture. He believes that next season there will be a full pot of 20,000 euros again. That’s what Partanen received in 2022 after finishing ninth in the 50 kilometers at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Partanen describes his general financial situation in a laconic tone.

“I don’t live terribly well,” Partanen laughs.

He still doesn’t feel that there is any reason to complain. Partanen’s everyday life is exactly what he wants.

“I see that the work is really meaningful. It makes a lot of sense,” says Partanen.

“It’s nice to be able to get along, get by, get the bills paid and get to live a life that you like and enjoy. Even though the everyday life of an endurance athlete is quite torturous and hard, it’s the same”, which I really enjoy.

Beard competes in Budapest on his second trip with 35 kilometers on Thursday. The competition starts at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time.