Athletics World Championships | A stadium was built in Budapest, which will be reduced after the World Cup

19.8. 18:00

Budapest

Athletics The World Cup stadium in Budapest is exceptional in at least one respect.

Usually, the competition stadium exists at the stage when the competition is requested. But Budapest got its games in the stadium that was built for these games.

“The construction is largely based on the fact that Hungary has a long-term plan to host the Olympics. They have applied for value competitions in summer sports and built facilities (facilities). There is a great swimming and rowing stadium here, as well as fencing venues. They built the futisstadion for European Championship football”, Finnish member of the board of the International Association of Athletics Federations Antti Pihlakoski tells.

The European Athletics Championships were held in Budapest in 1998. At that time, Népstadion, also known as Ferenc Puskás Stadium, was in use.

The stadium in question was demolished, and for the 2020 European Championship, which was played in 2021 due to the corona pandemic, a new football stadium was built in its place. The new stadium is only for football, so athletics was left without a big stadium for a while.

Danube the stadium that came up on the beach is called the National Athletics Centre, in Finnish the National Athletics Center. The International Athletics Federation WA says on its website the capacity during the World Cup is 35,000 spectators, but after the Games, only 15,000 spectators can be accommodated.

As a game of thought, you can jump to Helsinki. The starting situation is a pit roughly the size of the Olympic Stadium (36,200), and the end result is a sports venue larger than the Töölö football stadium (10,770).

Downsizing is done by dismantling the upper stands. Pihlakoski says that if the Olympics or other major competitions come to Budapest in the future, they can be rebuilt again.

“The idea here is to build fitness tracks around them in such a way that they are covered places, so you can go around a little longer Lenk in the stadium. It is quite a common solution, for example in Singapore it is similar. The grandstand part is relatively easy to put back in place, but by doing this the stadium is more multi-purpose, because you can’t constantly organize value races.”

The opening day of the World Championships in Budapest was disturbed by rain. The upper bleachers shown in the picture will be dismantled after the games.

Budapest was involved in the bid process for the 2024 Games, but withdrew due to opposition before the official votes. The address opposing the Games and demanding a referendum gathered 250,000 signatories.

Now the eyes are estimated to be on the 2040 summer games. Money is put into sports construction in a rush. The price tag of the World Cup stadium also rose a lot during the project.

“I remember the estimate at the application stage was 310 million. Now it is almost or even a little more than twice as big,” says Pihlakoski.

Hungary is also often featured because of its human rights situation and political system. For example, the European Parliament stated last fallthat Hungary can no longer be considered a complete democracy.

Last spring, 15 EU countries announced their opposition to the law enacted in Hungary, according to which it was defined as illegal to tell minors about homosexuality and transgenderism.

In recent years, sports competitions have ended up in countries like Qatar, for example, where sports are used as part of the exercise of power to polish one’s own reputation. Qatar hosted the World Championships in Athletics in 2019 and the World Cup in Football last year.

Hungary’s policy in relation to the status of sports gives rise to the same criticism. Pihlakoski says that the situation in Hungary was also reviewed when granting the Games.

“It is a tough decision if we start raising the bar so that an EU member cannot be given the Games. Even in Sweden, you can’t organize it every time.”