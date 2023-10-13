Athletics | Wilma Murto, who returned to training, told about her holiday: “I got a suitable break”

Wilma Murto told about the highlight of her vacation.

13.10. 21:11

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto arrived at the Athletics Gala together with his spouse Jaakko Linkoheimon with on Friday evening in Helsinki. At the gala, the best track and field athletes of the past season were awarded.

For Murro, 25, you can expect a lot of prizes from the evening. During the season, he won the European indoor track championship and the World Championship bronze from the Budapest Summer Games.

Linkoheimo, a physical education teacher from Helsinki, followed through his partner with good feelings.

“It felt that Wilma moved on. He proved to himself mentally that he belongs among the best three jumpers in the world. At the same time, he got hungry,” says Linkoheimo.

“When we came home from Budapest, Wilma was a little upset. It’s not as nice to be third than to be in first place.”

There has been a huge change in Murro’s results over the course of just over a year. Finland’s record rose to a height of 485 at the European Championships in Munich.

The Linko tribe has also seen a change in the woman herself.

“If it’s even possible, Wilma’s focus is now even more on wanting to be the best in the world. We think about things that way, whether it supports training and a sports career even more than a few years ago,” says Linkoheimo.

Burglary was able to take a vacation after his competition season. He participated in the Diamond League summit in Eugene, USA, after which he decided ex tempore take a “vacation of your own” in Los Angeles. Later, he spent a vacation in Spain that he had booked a long time ago.

“I got a suitable break from the everyday life of an athlete. It’s a good sign if, during the first two weeks of the three-week holiday, you couldn’t be less interested in anything related to sports, and in the last week you already start looking through your old jumps in the folders. Let’s go again”, says Murto, who returned to training this week.

The top moment of the holiday was experienced by the jumper in Los Angeles.

“I was at a stadium gig for the first time. I went to the SoFi Stadium by myself to watch Ed Sheeran. It was a funny thing,” says Murto.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, drawing 70,000 spectators.

Based on Instagram, Murto also drove a convertible in the “City of Angels”. Good cars are no stranger to him these days, as he has a German car brand as a partner.

“If you are on vacation in California and planning a small road tripit involves a convertible,” Murto commented.