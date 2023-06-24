Athletics | Wilma Murto took hers – Finland’s number one star with a strong performance in the EC team competition

Wilma Murto brought Finland its first event victory in the EC team competitions.

Finland the number one star of athletics Wilma Murto25, shone as queen of the pole position on Saturday in Poland at the European Team Championships.

The reigning European champion of outdoor and indoor tracks brought Finland full points in the pole vault competition. Murto was number one with a result of 471, which is four centimeters away from his best jump of the season last week in Turku (475).

It was Finland’s first event victory in the EC team competitions that started on Friday.

Switzerland took second place in the pole vault competition Angelica Moser with a score of 460. The third-placed Czech Republic had the same score with Amálie Švábíková.

I break the race started with a bang on Saturday. He once dropped right from the opening height of 425. 450 also produced problems. Murto didn’t pass it until the third attempt. But after that, it started happening. 460, 465 and 471 all went over on the first.

After the victory was already decided, Murto tried again for the competition record 476, but this time it was an insurmountable obstacle.

Number one in European statistics for the season (476) Tina Šutej was not involved in the competition, as Slovenia does not compete at the highest level of the European Team Championships.

Finland is sixth in the EC team competition, when 19 of the 37 disciplines have been contested. The competitions end on Sunday.