Athletics | Wilma Murto to the first Diamond League victory of her life

Wilma Murto returned from the competition break in top form and jumped her season’s best 480.

Dominant European champion Wilma Murto jump through the incredible. The man from Turku added a victory in the Diamond League competition to his trophy cabinet by defeating the pre-favorite from the United States by Katie Moon.

Murto and Moon both jumped 480, but Murto exceeded the height on his second and Moon only on his third. The result is three cents better than Murro’s previous best quotation of the season.

Before the London competition, Murro’s best Diamond League finish in his career was second place in the Lausanne Diamond League.

After Lausanne, the Finn has taken a break from competition for a few weeks, during which the exercises seem to have taken a bite.

Murto is only five centimeters away from his Finnish record of 485, which he jumped in last year’s EC final.