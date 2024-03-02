Athletics | Wilma Murto talks about suspending the World Cup final: “Jump after jump it started to feel worse”

The root causes of Wilma Murro's injury lead to France.

Glasgow

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto had to shockingly stop the World Indoor Track Finals on Saturday night in Glasgow.

Murto, 25, revealed in the opening of the athletics arena that the reason for the suspension was pain in the ankle area.

“I don't even know exactly what's wrong,” Murto commented.

The same injury was also the reason for the suspension of the race in Rouen, France, a week ago. The start of the race was not the best possible.

After Rouen, the leg was examined and it was assessed that Murro is not at risk of a more serious injury.

In Saturday's warm-up, Murto wasn't touched at all at first.

“Little by little, the pain increased,” Murto said.

Murro's race started with two falls from a height of 455, which is completely unusual for him these days. The starting height was exceeded on the third attempt, but the race ended there.

“Jump after jump it started to feel worse. We said this is not the day we start pushing the boundaries. If we had been at the Paris Olympics, we might have thought a little longer about what to do,” Murto said.

“Even if I can tolerate the pain, there are risks in the sport if you jump with pain. We try to be smart. I've got a big summer ahead of me, and that's a much bigger priority than the World Indoor Championships final.”

The European Championships in Rome in June and the Olympic Games in Paris later in the summer await Marro.

Burglary was able to walk in front of the media under his own power and in a normal state. You could see from his serious face that he was troubled inside.

Interrupting the World Cup final is always a big decision for an athlete.

“I would have liked to jump, but that is not necessarily the right reason. There is enough pain to let it be.”

With a break and a coach Jarno Koivusen has clear tunes for injury situations. The athlete decides for himself when it's time to kick the bucket.

“Jarno quickly says yes, let's go home.”

Burglary had come to Glasgow to win a medal. Interrupting was annoying.

“It's not a light thing and it's not a light feeling. I'm in great shape, and medals would have been awarded. This is pretty tough,” he said.

“Now put it on.”

Next, the ankle is examined carefully, after which Murto makes decisions about his next steps.

“It's not nice, but luckily I have a team that I don't have to worry about.”

Murto said he is not worried about the summer.

“There is a lot of time. If I was broken, cut and split, I wouldn't have even tried to jump. It's more about managing the pain and how to get rid of the pain,” Murto said.

“When an hour or two passes after the interruption, I am proud of my decision. I bet the physisari will ring soon Jukka Kankaa phone.”