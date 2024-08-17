Athletics | Wilma Murto speaks of self-confidence: “In the hall season, that’s an everyday result”

Athletics|Wilma Murto was to cross next summer’s WC limit.

of Paris a pole vaulter who returned from the Olympic Games Wilma Murto showed off his budding fitness at the athletics gp race in Oulu on Saturday. The break fell to 460, but the last two attempts from the score of 473 were promising.

“Towards the end, it was better to find the tats. The last two jumps were really cool, and there were some really good things in them. There are already small signs that it would be rhythmic, a good high jump is coming”.

“Jumping is a bit challenging considering the background of the whole season,” Murto pointed to two leg injuries that overshadowed the competition season.

Murro’s right leg’s Achilles tendon ruptured during the reign, and the back thigh of the same leg ruptured in June in the European Championship finals in Rome.

In the vaulting Olympic final, which took place ten days ago, Murto finished sixth with a result of 470. In Oulu, the bar was raised to 473, which is the competition limit for next autumn’s World Championships in Tokyo.

“It would always be good to jump out from under it. You never know what will happen, but I do expect that during the government’s term that will be an everyday result”, predicts Murto.

Murro’s result in Oulu was the field record at Raati Stadium. He took the record From Elina Lampelawho finished second in the race with a score of 442.

Through ran good times of the season Eveliina Määttänen seriously challenged the women’s 800 meters Finnish record (1.59.41), which is Sara Lappalainen in possession of the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday, Määttänen ran second with a time of 2:00.01. His record is 1:59.59 from the beginning of June.

Polish hare Aneta Lemiesz dragged the run for 500 meters, after which Määttänen acted as draft animal. Lithuanian at the end Gabija Galvydyte kiri took first place with a time of 1:59.89.

“It was a really good run, and the resources were distributed quite evenly. Even the final straight seemed to come off quite nicely,” Määttänen said.

At the end of the season, Määttänen plans to give up the pursuit of records. They will come if they are meant to come.

“The condition is still good, and the season has been even. Since the beginning of the season, I have been hunting for the Finnish record. Now I’m changing my tactics a bit, and I’m going to compete in the next games,” he said.