Athletics | Wilma Murto said that the peak was missing from the season, even though the basic level rose

Wilma Murto was fourth in the pole vault of the Diamond League final. Oliver Helander finished third in the javelin.

Finland elite athletes Oliver Helander and Wilma Murto continued their familiar sure results from this year also in the climax of the season, i.e. the final event of the Diamond League in Eugene, USA. Helander finished third in the men’s javelin final with a result of 83.74, and Murto was fourth in the women’s pole vault after crossing 471.

The placements brought the duo comfortable prize money, as Helander received $7,000 (approx. EUR 6,500) for third place and Murto $4,000 (approx. EUR 3,700) for fourth place. Helander stayed in the Czech Republic by Jakub Vadlejch from the top score and a hefty $30,000 jackpot just 50 centimeters away. Indian World Champion Neeraj Chopra finished second with a score of 83.80.

“I thought I would be satisfied if I threw more than 83 meters and was third in the Diamond League final, but now that victory was too close,” Helander lamented to the Sports Confederation on the website.

As a whole, the season offered Helander a lot of encouragement for next year’s EC and Olympic summer. Helander will soon plot future patterns with his coach Tero Pitkämäki with, but first there is a two- to three-week flute period ahead.

“I stayed healthy and I can start the new training season healthy. However, the season left so much in the teeth that it’s great to be able to start training very soon.”

of Budapest World Championship bronze medalist and winner of the London Diamond League in July, Murto showed tenacity by surpassing 471 on his third attempt. The athlete from Salo once fell from a height of 481 and twice from a SE height of 486.

Only six athletes competed in the javelin and pole vault finals. The fast jumping rhythm offered a challenge in the pole position.

“It felt like you could be jumping every second minute. There was talk among the jumpers that it could have been a more relaxed pace,” Murto stated.

Murto, the European champion of outdoor and indoor tracks, secured his position at the global top of his sport this season.

“The basic level rose, although such a spike was missing. 480 (season best) is not what there was capacity for. But a good basic level is what makes it possible to compete for medal positions”, Murto said.

in Budapest Nina Kennedy shared the World Championship gold with Katie Moon took the final victory when the American bent over 486.