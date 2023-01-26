Athletics | Wilma Murto revealed how much the longer and stiffer wings cost: “They are excited about the prices”

Murro’s shower of awards continued when he was voted Turku of the year by an avalanche of votes.

Turku

There is a saying, that you can only become a citizen of Turku after living in Turku for 50 years. Clearly, that’s not the case – at least, if it’s the European champion.

Wilma Murto – the original Salolainen – was elected Turku model of the year 2022 by an avalanche of votes. The pole vaulter has “only” lived in Turku for nine years, but still received 40 percent of all votes, i.e. a total of 5,842.

A total of almost 15,000 votes were cast. A restaurateur from outside the candidate list came in second place in the competition Khaled Azizi (1,627 votes) , and the Finlandia award-winning writer took third place Iida Rauma (1,260).

Murro’s first year has been a shower of awards. Two weeks ago, he was chosen as the role model of the year at the Sports Gala, and his golden performance at the European Championships in Munich was the most inspiring sports moment of the year.

The mayor of Turku, Minna Arve, awarded Wilma Murro.

The prize The mayor who distributed the burglary Minna Arve especially praised the fact that Murto has brought out internship opportunities in Turku in a positive light. Murto trains at the Kupitta sports hall and has decided not to camp abroad this spring.

“There is everything we need: good training conditions and a really nice atmosphere. There is a good group of athletes and coaches there, and it’s always nice to go there,” says Murto.

“The fact that there are big windows and daylight makes it very comfortable. I sometimes spend long days there, so it’s good not to have to be in a dark bunker.”

Murto didn’t stay long at the award ceremony, because he had to go to training. On Friday morning, a flight to France awaits, where he will open his international reign.

“I’m abroad for short periods of time. We will fly on Friday and come back on Sunday. Next weekend is the same show. Then we’ll do a week-long trip, during which there will be two races.”

Burglary jumped the new indoor track SE 475 in Kuortane at the beginning of the year, which bodes well for the upcoming season. That and the record 485 jumped at the European Championships have made more and more people want to jump five meters in the near future.

“It is the fate of a female pole vaulter that someone flashes five meters from there from four meters. That throw just becomes less and less of a joke all the time. A wise man told me yesterday that it’s easiest to achieve it when you don’t take stress but let it come on its own schedule,” says Murto.

Although Murto doesn’t promise anything, he has had a kind of aim since he was young.

“I’ve been saying since I was a teenager that it will be 2024 and the Paris Olympics when I jump five meters for the first time. Now we are on that track, but you never know what will happen.”

Those who believe that young Wilma’s goal will come true should mark the dates 1–11 August 2024 in their calendars. At that time, the athletics of the Paris Olympics are mentioned.

The European champion and Turku resident of the year had time to take a cake before he rushed to training in Kupitta.

Murto jumps with longer and stiffer fins than before. With the change, the European champion has also had to dig into his chest. Seipääs are far from cheap.

“This is a type of equipment, and the prices of the equipment are on the rise, especially when the factories are in trouble and with the price increases, the freight costs more. I have already purchased some of the longer sideboards before, but now they have been supplemented.”

“The fins cost about 800 euros per piece, and there are eight of them in the competition set, which means it weighs around six and a half tons. Sure, it’s a one-time thing, and they might last the rest of my career. Everything is relative: When compared to sailing or rallying, this is nothing,” he says.

The cake features Wilma Murto, who received a piece of medal to take home.

The break was also celebrated with chocolate mini-sips.

As a reward for the Turkulainen of the Year selection, Murto received an award made from Kauppatori’s old stone, which is Kakola granite. In honor of the celebration, a cake decorated with a pole vaulter and a gold medal had been brought to the place, from which Murto naturally got a piece of the medal to take away.

The Turkuman of the Year competition was held for the first time in 1985, but there have been breaks from time to time. The award has previously been received by, among others, a hockey player Saku KoivuMiss Finland Lola OdusogaGeneral of Infantry Adolf Ehrnrootha rock artist Michael Monroe and a freestyle skier Pekka Hyysalo. Last year, Huuhkajie’s goalkeeper was voted to win Lukas Hradecky.