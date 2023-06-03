Saturday, June 3, 2023
Athletics | Wilma Murto remained at a height of 451 in the Diamond League of Florence

June 3, 2023
Athletics | Wilma Murto remained at a height of 451 in the Diamond League of Florence

The race was Murro’s third of the summer season.

Finland wand star Wilma Murron the competition in the Florence Diamond League reached the third height. Murto surpassed 441 and 451 with his first, but 461 was too much for the European champion. He ended up sharing sixth place in the race. The race is still in progress (at 22:20).

“I’m actually very satisfied with what I did today. Of course, the result is not pleasing,” Murto stated in an interview with C More.

The race was Murro’s third of the summer season. On May 5, he crossed 430 in the Doha Diamond League and 455 on May 21 in the pole vaulters’ camp competitions in Turku.

