Athletics | Wilma Murto receives praise in Sweden: “Perhaps the only indication of the Finnish interior”

Wilma Murto received praise in our western neighbor for her attitude in the international match against Sweden.

European champion and World Championship bronze medalist Wilma Murto25, is praised in Sweden.

Aftonbladet experienced sports journalist Mats Wennerholm68, praises pole vaulter Murto for his tenacity and good competitive attitude in a traditional track and field event.

“Murto jumped 465 in cold weather and attempted three times the Finnish competition record of 474. This woman is carved from hard wood, but she is perhaps the only indication of the Finnish spirit on the first day of the entire national competition,” Wennerholm reflected in his writing.

He criticized the advances of other Finnish athletes like this:

“Endurance running in Finland is no longer at the level it once was.”

Finland enters the second day of competition in Stockholm on Sunday as the chaser, with Sweden leading the men’s national match with 104-101 points and the women’s national match with 114.5-112.5 points.

Sunday’s program includes, among others, the women’s triple jump, the men’s javelin and the Swedish by Armand Duplantis starred men’s pole vault.

Sweden has dominated international matches in recent years. The previous victory of Finnish women was from 2015 and the previous victory of Finnish men was from 2018.