Athletics | Wilma Murto published a dramatic update on her competition condition – “A lot can happen in four weeks”

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto has published a dramatic update on his competition condition on his Instagram account before the Paris Olympics.

Murto says he is halfway through his rehabilitation schedule. His goal is to be in full swing in four weeks when the Olympic pole vault competition begins.

“I was rehabilitating from an Achilles tendon injury to compete in the European Championships in Rome, from which I returned home with a tear in my hamstring. When it rains, the water comes properly,” writes Murto.

“It has been the hardest setback of my career to deal with, even though I have faced more serious injuries in my career.”

Burglary says in his update that in addition to physical rehabilitation, he is fighting mentally to be in the best possible shot in Paris. He describes the Olympics as the biggest goal of his career.

“Acceptance of the situation. Dealing with disappointment. Getting your confidence back. Fortunately, I don’t have to do this alone. I want to see what we can do. A lot can happen in four weeks.”

Burglary participates in the third Olympics of his career. In Tokyo in 2020, he finished fifth, in Rio in 2016, Murto missed the qualification.