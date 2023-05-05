Athletics | Wilma Murto pops candy, problems at the jumping place – HS follows the opening of the Diamond League

The opening match of the Diamond League will be held in Doha.

Athletics The first competition of the Diamond League season will be played in Doha, Qatar today, Friday. Among the Finns, there is a pole vaulter Wilma Murtoa hurdler Reetta Hurske and a javelin thrower Oliver Helander.

The first event is the women’s pole vault, which was supposed to start already at 18:04. Among other Finnish sports, the women’s 100-meter hurdles is on the program at 19:48. The men throw the javelin from 19:44.

HS follows the opening match of the Diamond League moment by moment.