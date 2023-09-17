Sunday, September 17, 2023
Athletics | Wilma Murto is fourth in the Diamond League climax – HS follows

September 17, 2023
Wilma Murto and Oliver Helander will keep the Finnish colors on display in the final match of the Diamond League in Eugene, USA.

Wilma Murto is looking for a climax to her season. Picture from the match against Sweden on September 2. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo

Jan Vilén HS

| Updated

Athletics The Diamond League culminates on Saturday in Eugene, USA. Among the Finns, there is a pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a javelin thrower Oliver Helander.

The men’s javelin starts at 22:20 and the women’s javelin immediately after at 22:26.

In the finals of the Diamond League, $30,000 is offered for a class win. Murto has said that Eugene’s competition is the last of the season for him.

