Athletics | Wilma Murto is fourth in the Diamond League climax – HS follows

Wilma Murto and Oliver Helander will keep the Finnish colors on display in the final match of the Diamond League in Eugene, USA.

Wilma Murto is looking for a climax to her season. Picture from the match against Sweden on September 2.

Jan Vilén HS

20:52 | Updated 23:29

Athletics The Diamond League culminates on Saturday in Eugene, USA. Among the Finns, there is a pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a javelin thrower Oliver Helander.

The men’s javelin starts at 22:20 and the women’s javelin immediately after at 22:26.

In the finals of the Diamond League, $30,000 is offered for a class win. Murto has said that Eugene’s competition is the last of the season for him.