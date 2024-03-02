Athletics | Wilma Murto is fighting for the pole vault World Cup medal

The indoor athletics world championship titles are contested in Glasgow, Scotland. Helsingin Sanomat follows the World Cup halls in this article.
Athletics The MM Halls continues with Saturday's evening session in Glasgow, Scotland.
Pole vault SE woman Wilma Murto is chasing his second World Cup medal at the adult level in the final starting at 21:05 Finnish time.
HS follows the competition. The tracking opens below.
