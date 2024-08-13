Athletics | Wilma Murto continues her competition season this weekend

Athletics|Murto was able to return to competitions at the Paris Olympics.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto will continue his jumping season at the Oulu GP on Saturday. The race organizers talk about Murro’s participation in its Tuesday announcement.

Murto jumped his first competitions after an injury period in the qualification and final of the Paris Olympics. In the final, Murto managed to exceed 470 and was tied for sixth place in the competition.

During the winter season, Murto injured his Achilles tendon, but recovered for the European Championships in Rome. There, the result was modest and after the games Murro was found to have a tear in his hind thigh

In the Oulu race, Murto will face, among others, another Finnish Olympic representative, Oulu Pyrinnö Elina Lampela.

Men’s In the 200 meters in Oulu, Finland’s best will meet the Paralympics by Blake Leeper. Leeper has won two medals at the London Paralympics and is also going to Paris on the US team.

Leeper has been disabled in both legs since birth. He competes with so-called running prostheses. According to the organizers’ press release, there has never been a 200-meter start in Finland with both non-disabled athletes and para-athletes.

In the US, Leeper, on the other hand, says that he competes together with disabled athletes.

“I am happy that I can make history in Finland and be the first double amputee athlete to compete in this way,” says Leeper in the press release.

Correction 13.8. at 4:18 p.m. For the first time, non-disabled and para-athletes run at the same start over a distance of 200 meters. Earlier in the article it was said that it is the first joint departure of disabled and para-athletes, regardless of the distance.