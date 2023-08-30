Athletics | Wilma Murto collapsed in the Diamond League race at the Zurich train station

Wilma Murto rarely failed in the Diamond League special competition. Australian Nina Kennedy jumped to victory with the top result in the world.

Fresh pole vault World Cup bronze medalist Wilma Murron the race was unusually short on Wednesday night in the Zurich Diamond League.

Murto, who defended his victory in the previous Diamond League competition, missed the competition’s starting height of 436 and started his competition from the height of 451. From there, he immediately fell three times and was thus completely without a result.

“The run was throwing. Couldn’t get any marks to hit. Wilma’s physical condition was ok, but every run was a little different, and Wilma didn’t hit the marks”, Murro’s coach Jarno Koivunen stated in SUL’s announcement.

Murto didn’t manage even one decent attempt. The last time he was in the competition without a result was two years ago.

The competition in Zurich took place in an exceptional environment. Pictured is USA's Katie Moon, who finished second in the race.

Competitive went to an extraordinary arena at the train station in Zurich. So it was practically an indoor competition.

The competition was won by the new world champion Nina Kennedy with the top score of the world season 491. It was also a new record for an Australian.

With Kennedy in Budapest, the World Cup gold was shared by the US Katie Moon was second with a score of 481 and another American Sandy Morris third with a score of 476.

Even before the World Championships in Budapest, Nina Kennedy’s record was 482. Now it is 491.

Next once Murro is scheduled to compete in the Sweden match in Stockholm on Saturday.

In the women’s pole vault, the Diamond League has only the final event in mid-September in Eugene, USA.

Murto is among the six jumpers fighting for the Diamond League victory in the finals.

of Zurich Competitions for other sports in the Diamond League will take place on Thursday evening. Finns are included Oliver Helander in the men’s javelin.

Outside of the actual diamond events, in addition to Helander, 100 meter runners can be seen in the arena Anna Pursiainen and Pirkitta Marjanen. The Finnish team is also participating in the women’s 4×100 meter relay.

On Saturday, the 400-meter breaststroke from Finns will be seen in the Diamond League in Xiamen, China Viivi Lehikoinen and a high jumper Heta Tuuri. So they will miss the match against Sweden at the weekend.