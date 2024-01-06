Athletics | Wilma Murto broke SE – won the race overwhelmingly

The pole vaulter's result promises to be good for the indoor track World Championships.

European Master Wilma Murto started his winter pole vaulting season with a historically strong result. Murto, 25, jumped the Finnish indoor track record 481 on Saturday in Kuortane.

This is the international top result of the Halliday period that is about to start.

Of course, the result was enough to win the domestic competition. Runner up Saga Andersson exceeded 385 as the second best. Murto started from a height of 445.

Murto also tried three times from the height of 486, which would have broken the SE 485 of the outer tracks. That is also in Murro's name. The result was born at the European Championships in Munich in the summer of 2022.

Previous the SE of the indoor tracks was the Murron 480 from last winter. With that result, he won the EC indoor track gold in Istanbul.

Last year, Salolainen won the indoor competition in Kuortane with a score of 475.

The tough starting level bodes well for the indoor track World Championships, which will be held in Glasgow at the beginning of March.

A result of 481 has practically always been enough for a medal, often even for the world championship, in previous indoor track World Championships.