Athletics | Wilma Murto and Viivi Lehikoinen are chasing Finnish records – HS follows how things are going in the Diamond League in Lausanne

Three Finns will compete in the Lausanne competition of the diamond league. HS follows the top night of athletics live.

Crazy pending Wilma Murto won the pole vault at the EC team championships in athletics a week ago with a score of 471. The reigning European champion’s season best is 475.

Finland will be represented in the men’s javelin throw Oliver Helanderwho threw his season best 87.32 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku a few weeks ago.

Viivi Lehikoinen broke the Finnish record of 54.40 earlier in June. In the 400-meter hurdles, a tough competition is expected, when the European record holder crouches at the starting stands Femke Bol.

in Lausanne Wilma Murto opens the evening in a Finnish way, when the women’s pole vault starts at 9:06 p.m. Competing in the men’s javelin throw Oliver Helanderwhose competition contract starts at 21:48. Viivi Lehikoinen runs the 400-meter hurdles at 10:28 p.m.