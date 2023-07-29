Saturday, July 29, 2023
Athletics | Wilma Murro’s race was moved to Sunday: “We can’t act so that the same ticket will happen”

July 29, 2023
The women’s pole vault final will not even be jumped on Saturday at the Kaleva Games.

Lahti

Finland the best track and field athlete Wilma Murto, 25, will not compete on Saturday in Lahti. The women’s pole vault final has been moved to Sunday, when the weather should be sunnier. On Saturday, it will rain in Lahti during the construction work.

“We had no chance to risk the health of Finland’s best track and field athlete”, head of the organizing committee for the Kaleva Games Pekka Mäki-Reinikka says.

Especially for those spectators, this is a big disappointment, who are there only on Saturday and wanted to see the European champion compete.

Secretary General of the Kaleva Games Janne Harjula says Saturday’s ticket won’t run on Sunday.

“We can’t act so that the same ticket happens. This happens. There are other stars here today, Saturday”, for example Top Raitanen and omen stars. Harjula said.

