Athletics Wilma Murro’s hall season was broken by a leg fracture

The casualty in the French race on Saturday was worse than expected.

Stick jumper Wilma Murron the race on Saturday in France was interrupted due to a bump in the leg. After a failed jump, Burgl’s foot hit the edge of the pit.

It is now clear that the wake was worse than thought. Burglary said on Instagram on Monday that his reign is over because there is a fracture in his leg steel.

“It breaks my heart. I was in good shape to jump high, ”Murto wrote and posted a picture of his packaged right leg and elbow rods.

According to Murron, the good news is that much worse could have happened.

“The fracture in the fifth metatarsal is small, and all ligaments are intact.”

For athletes there will be two championships next summer. The World Cup medals will be competed in July in Eugene, USA, and the European Championships will be in Munich, Germany a month later.

“All of my main goals have been set for the summer season, and I have enough time to prepare,” wrote Murto, who finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics last summer with a score of 450.

In September, Murto jumped to the Finnish record of 472 at the Kaleva Games in Tampere.

On Saturday in France, Murto was seventh after crossing to 443. The race ended in a company from a height of 452.