Athletics | Wilma Murro’s grandmother was awarded with a significant recognition – Tarja Murto, 81, leads a fitness class every week

Tarja Murto has taught her children and grandchildren a physical lifestyle.

20.10. 21:18

Pole vaulter Wilma Murtoa has been remembered with numerous accolades. On Friday, his grandmother Tarja Murto81, received significant attention when he was awarded Grandparent of the Year.

“I really appreciate this,” Tarja Murto said at the event organized at the Sports Museum.

Valli ry, the association for the elderly and the closest service, has been awarding the recognition since 1982, and it has been received by, among others, the singer Katri Helenaa writer Kirsi Kunnas and the arch-athlete Risto Pelkonen. Last year, the title was held by a company director Matti Alahuhta.

Murto is known as the grandmother of a top athlete, but she is also a hard-working person.

“Mother goes for a walk every morning and keeps herself in good shape,” son Matti Murto says.

And movement does not stop at walking.

“”Mamma” took a training course a few years ago, where they taught gymnastics with weights. Since then, he has led fitness classes for his peers living in Salo Kuusjoki once a week.

“I have three friends with whom we do gymnastics with two-kilogram weights for an hour,” says Tarja Murto.

Wilma Murto won the World Championship bronze at the Budapest Games in the summer.

His own bravura is a push-up.

“Ten times, men’s push-ups,” assures Murto.

Even five years ago, he could clap during push-ups, but now the pace has calmed down a bit.

When he was young, Murto was keen on dancing. He tried to teach that noble skill to his grandchildren as well.

“When Wilma and her cousin were in our care, we practiced dancing until midnight.”

The girls folded their mother’s old dresses.

“Then we went and danced.”

The girls had gifts, but the enthusiasm waned.

“Today’s young people don’t go dancing anymore.”

Tarja Murto became a widow four years ago, so she no longer has a dance partner either.

Murro’s family has high-quality sports genes. Tarja’s cousin was a 400 meter Olympic medalist Victory Hellsten, who was known in the 1950s as the “Swedish killer”. He often decided the country match victory with his work, which culminated in the anchor leg of the 4×400 meters.

“Yes, Wilma seems to have the same genes,” says mom.

The interview takes place at the Sports Museum pole vaulter Petti Nikulaa in front of the presenting photograph. In the legendary photo, the ME man’s stick breaks in the indoor competition in Pajulahti.

Is it scary for grandma to watch Wilma’s wild jumps from a height of almost five meters?

“Yes, it’s scary. When I was there at the games, Wilma always said that she heard when mamma screamed.”

Grandma knows that no one is perfect.

“When there was a bad jump, a bad word could also be said.”

Tarja Murto congratulated Wilma Murto on the European Championship gold in Munich in 2022.

On the other hand, mom has instilled an active lifestyle in her children and their offspring.

Murro’s homestead is currently run by Wilma’s older brother Kalle Murto29. According to Matti’s father, the boy has learned the ways of the house and follows the family’s traditions.

“We’ve had to push the boy a bit so that you can do something with that computer.”

Kalle prefers to work outside on different farm jobs.