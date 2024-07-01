Athletics | Wilma Murro’s competitor has a dull fate in the Olympic qualifiers

Athletics|One of Wilma Murro’s fiercest competitors will not make it to the Paris Olympics. The last day of the US Olympic qualifiers also saw tough qualifiers in the men’s high jump and women’s hurdles.

Pole score 468 was not enough to qualify for the US Olympic qualifiers. Achieved silver in Rio and three World Championships Sandy Morris was rudely left fourth in the competition. She was thus the first pole vaulter to drop from the Olympic team.

So one favorite among Finns is gone Wilma Murron out of the way in the fight for Olympic medals.

Won the competition Bridget Williams with his outdoor track record of 473, and silver was taken by the early favorite with the same result Katie Moon.

Moon considers the second place in the world statistics to be British of Molly Caudery behind and is fighting for the brightest medal at the Paris Olympics.

The surprise of the competition was Brynn King, which improved its record by five cents. King played a daring game after dropping 463 on his first.

Because of the fall, the personal record of 468 would not have been enough for an Olympic place, so King left the height gap. The gamble paid off, as my own new record of 473 was exceeded with the first one.

With this jump, the first-timer at the Olympics secured a place in the competition right in front of Morris’s nose.

Second a surprising qualification from the Olympic team was seen in the men’s high jump. World number two JuVaughn Harrison came fourth in the competition with a result of 224. The same result was enough for the Olympic place, after passing it on the first attempt. Harrison needed two attempts to reach the height.

The Olympic places went To Tyus Wilson with a result of 2.24, To Caleb Snowden with a new record result of 2.27 and To Shelby McEwen with a result of 2.30.

JuVaughn Harrison, the second in the world statistics and 7th at the Tokyo Olympics, was bitterly disappointed in the men’s high jump.

Women’s the hurdles championship was won with a top time of 12.25. Masai Russell the pace was the fastest in the world this season. Second, pinky Alysha Johnson with a result of 12.31 and third Grace Stark at the same time.

Doha World Champion Nia Ali was fourth in a season’s best 12.37. A strange performance was seen in the opening heats, when Ali deliberately ran a miserable time of 20.38. The runner was able to save for the semi-finals and the final, because due to absences, every runner in the heats made it to the next round.