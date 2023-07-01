Athletics | Wilma Murro’s comment bodes well: “It really went exactly as planned”

Wilma Murto finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League competition. “I gave what could be given now. This has been a tight competitive pace throughout June,” he said.

of Lausanne The Diamond League competition was historic for Finns. Viivi Lehikoinen was second in the women’s 400m hurdles, as well Wilma Murto in the women’s pole vault. Oliver Helander was fourth in the men’s javelin throw.

Murto, who scored his best result of the season with 477, considered his performance successful.

“I gave what could be given now. It has been a tight competitive pace here throughout June. The race got off to a slow start, but I was able to push through to the end,” says Murto.

Murto improved his best result of the season in the competition by two cents. In the competition, he dropped the bar once from the heights of 441, 461 and 471.

According to the European Championship gold medalist, the season has been positive so far. He has competed six times within a month.

“This really went exactly as planned,” says Murto, referring to the competitions he has been to so far.

The Diamond League continues already on Sunday in Stockholm. Finns are included Reetta Hurske in the 100-meter hurdles and Eveliina Määttänen in the women’s 800 meters.

The World Championships will be held at the end of August in Budapest.

