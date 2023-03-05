Athletics | Wilma Murro’s coach is confident: Jumping will carry even in the summer

Pole vaulting coach Jarno Koivunen says that Wilma Murto is constantly developing as a jumper. Next summer, the goal is to gain more experience in the tough Diamond League competitions and grab a World Cup medal.

Wilma Murto got the best possible start to the upcoming outdoor season when he won his second consecutive European pole vault championship on Saturday.

Last summer, Murto won the EC gold on the outdoor track in Munich with a Finnish record result of 485 cents. On Saturday, he bent 480 cents in the European Championship hall in Istanbul. It is Finland’s best indoor result of all time.

After 1998, there has been no separate world record for outdoor tracks in the rules of the International Athletics Federation, but the world record for the sport is the best result achieved on outdoor or indoor tracks.

Murto is the first Finn to win the European outdoor and indoor championships.

“Anyway, that’s how it had to go. I knew that Wilma was in a little better shape than in the summer. However, it doesn’t always go that way in pole vaulting, no matter how good you are. It’s a sensitive sport”, Murro’s coach Jarno Koivunen says by phone from Istanbul.

“We haven’t made any radical changes to training. Wilma’s jumping side and physics have progressed.”

Burglary left for home to Finland shortly after the award ceremony on Sunday morning. Koivus only had a return ticket for Monday.

The men’s pole vault final is in Istanbul on Sunday evening. Urho Kujanpää did not qualify for the pole vault final. In the EC halls, Koivunen’s tasks also included the competition for making Kujanpää.

Murto definitely jumped in Saturday night’s final. He surpassed the winning score of 480 in his first. It settled the gold when Slovenian Tina Šutej couldn’t do the same.

Murto once fell from a height of 485, but raised the bar to a height of 491, of which he had two attempts.

The height of 491 would have been a competition record and a peek over the next decade. Now the competition record in the EC halls is still 490. It belongs to a Russian Yelena Isinbayeva on behalf of.

“It was a great feeling to try the same heights that Isinbayeva was once capable of,” said Murto.

in the EC final Murto used old 460-centimeter wings. At a height of 491, he changed from that pole pack to the stiffest tool.

“Wilma couldn’t really hit that stick,” says Koivunen.

During the reign, Murto tried new 475-centimeter wings in competitions, with which he surpassed 464 at his best in Paris. In the EC halls, they wanted to play it safe.

“Jumping with the new wings was not sure enough, which is a prerequisite for doing well in value competitions. You can’t use long wings even in exercises where there are different wings.”

Between his jumps, Murto carefully noted in the notebook what kind of pole he jumped with. One of Murro’s role models and competitors is British Holly Bradshaw use the same method.

“It’s a good way to look back and make sure you know which way to jump,” says Koivunen.

Wilma Murto and Jarno Koivunen cut the medal cake last summer at the European Championships in Munich. Murro’s manager Tero Heiska waited his turn.

A week after the vacation, Murto starts training for the summer season. As a two-time European champion, Murto gets an invitation to the summer Diamond League, where women’s pole vaulting is part of the competition program.

The first diamond race is on May 5 in Doha. According to Koivunen, the other Diamond League competitions have not yet been decided.

“Let’s go one season at a time and think about the summer program later. It is clear that the Diamond League has the best and toughest competitions. They develop the most.”

Instead of spring camps abroad, Murto is enjoying himself in his native Turku, where he is preparing for the summer season.

“It’s not worth going further out to sea to fish, but to return to the lathe in a familiar place and live a simple, normal life,” says Koivunen.

At the end of August, Murto aims for success at the World Championships in Budapest. Last summer, he was sixth in the World Championships in Eugene with a score of 460.

Koivunen is confident that Murro’s jump will also be successful in the summer.

“If it goes well, a result of 480-485 usually gets you a medal. Of course, it depends on how others jump.”