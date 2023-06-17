Athletics | Will Wilma Murro’s rise continue? HS follows the Kuortanene Games

Wilma Murto is one of the brightest names on Kuortanee’s athletics day.

Domestic the athletics summer continues today in Kuortane, and there are some interesting domestic names. The races started at 3:30 p.m. with the women’s hurdles, and the women’s 100-meter hurdles is the last time.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murron the earnings condition has been on the rise, and the continuation of the direction will become clear from 17:55.

Other interesting sports include the men’s javelin and 100 meters.