Athletics Will “trampoline shoes” break another world record? Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei attacks the 15-year-old ME era

Cheptegei are trying to break Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele’s 10,000-meter world record on Wednesday in Valencia.

Niken carbon fiber running shoes have revolutionized running, and world records are raining. The next attempt is in turn on Wednesday in Valencia.

Ugandan Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei trying to break the “trampoline shoes” of Ethiopia Kenenisa Bekelen a 15-year world record of 15.17.53 that has lasted for 15 years.

Cheptegei is the reigning world champion of the journey. Already in August, he ran a 5,000-meter world record in Monaco at 12.35.36 feet with spikes with carbon fiber boards.

Also Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a 1,500-meter European record of 3.28.68 in the same Monaco Diamond League race with spikes with a carbon fiber board in between.

Nike’s shoes gained more fame on September 4 in Brussels when Mo Farah and Sifan Hassan ran an hour-long world record. Both wore Nike carbon fiber board shoes on their feet.

Cheptegs have a good chance of breaking the record if they are a Swedish athletics expert Lennart Julin is correct in its assessments of the effects of the shoe.

“I have a feeling the benefit is a second to a minute. Then we talk at 800 meters for two seconds and almost half a minute at 10,000 meters, ”Julin estimates In Aftonbladet in September.