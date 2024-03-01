Friday, March 1, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Will Saga Vanninen win the World Championship gold? HS follows the decisive moments of the pentathlon

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Will Saga Vanninen win the World Championship gold? HS follows the decisive moments of the pentathlon

Saga Vanninen leads the pentathlon after three events.

Finland Saga Vanninen is on track for gold at the World Championships when the women's pentathlon is three events behind at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Glasgow. HS follows Vanninen's medal fight in this article.

After three events, Vanninen, 20, leads the match with 2,883 points, ahead of his record streak from last winter. The second is Belgium Noor Vidts with a score of 2,845.

Only the long jump and the 800 meter run are left. The long race starts at 9:15 p.m. and the final 800-meter run at 11:30 p.m. Finnish time.

The only Finnish indoor track World Cup medalist is a shot putter Mika Halvariwho became world champion in 1995.

#Athletics #Saga #Vanninen #win #World #Championship #gold #decisive #moments #pentathlon

See also  Zema's project to increase ICMS on 'superfluous' is criticized even by the base
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result