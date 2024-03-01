Athletics | Will Saga Vanninen win the World Championship gold? HS follows the decisive moments of the pentathlon

Saga Vanninen leads the pentathlon after three events.

Finland Saga Vanninen is on track for gold at the World Championships when the women's pentathlon is three events behind at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Glasgow. HS follows Vanninen's medal fight in this article.

After three events, Vanninen, 20, leads the match with 2,883 points, ahead of his record streak from last winter. The second is Belgium Noor Vidts with a score of 2,845.

Only the long jump and the 800 meter run are left. The long race starts at 9:15 p.m. and the final 800-meter run at 11:30 p.m. Finnish time.

The only Finnish indoor track World Cup medalist is a shot putter Mika Halvariwho became world champion in 1995.