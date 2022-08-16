Athletics | Will Aleksi Ojala be in the medal fight? HS follows the second day of the European Athletics Championships

In Tuesday’s morning competitions, the men’s hurdle heats and the women’s moukari qualification are also on the program.

Aleksi Ojala and Elisa Neuvonen will walk on Tuesday in a 35 km race at the European Championships in Munich. The walkers leave at 9:30 am.

HS follows the competition events in the tracking found at the bottom of this story.

Ojala has good opportunities in the men’s competition. He has the third best statistical time of the race this season. The statistical leader is Sweden Perseus Karlstrombesides which only Spain Miguel Angel Lopez has walked faster than Ojala.

A 35-kilometer walk was added to the race program this year.

The Finns will also be competing for the Finns on Tuesday Elmo Lakka, Santeri Kuusiniemi and Ilari Manninenwhose heats start at 10.35. Nathalie Blomqvist is involved in the heats of 1,500 meters, which will be run from 11:15 a.m.

Moukari throwers Silja Kosonen and Sara Killinen qualified at 13:15 in the A group. Krista Tervo compete for a place in the final at 14:30 in group B.