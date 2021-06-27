Athletics Wild results were forged in the US Olympic qualifiers – ME a hundredths away, the ghost line broken in the hammer

Grant Holloway and Rai Benjamin rushed the world records for fence trips.

Grant Holloway ran one hundredth of a second from the 110m hurdles world record in the U.S. Olympic qualifiers at Eugene. Two-year-old world champion Holloway stopped at 12.81. The world record is Aries Merrittin 12.80 from 2012.

Women’s 200 meters Gabby Thomas rushed to the finish line in a time of 21.61. Faster 200 meters has swept the women only passed away Florence Griffith-Joyner, with a world record of 21.34 in 1988. Four hundred meters has already secured his Olympic journey Allyson Felix was fifth at 200 meters.

Rai Benjamin authenticated the world’s second fastest result in the men’s 400-meter fencing. Benjamin’s time was 46.83 seconds. The current world record for 400-meter fences is from 1992, when the United States Kevin Young clocked the time 46.78.

“Five hundredths of a second is nothing on a large scale. I practiced like crazy during Korona 2020. It’s a little annoying that the record was quite within reach and I couldn’t do it, but it only gives more fuel, ”Benjamin said.

In addition to Benjamin, 23, the place in the Tokyo Olympics was also grabbed by the runner-up runner-up Kenny Selmon with a time of 48.08 and a triple David Kendziera at 48.38.

Women a world champion in hammer throwing two years ago DeAnna Price crossed the 80-meter mark as the second woman. Price’s hammer flew to 80.31, after only only Poland had reached the throw of more than 80 meters. Anita Włodarczyk, with a world record of 82.98 meters in 2016.

“I threw over 80 yards. Oh my God. It feels like my brain is exploding. He [Włodarczyk] is an amazing athlete. This is crazy. Being on the same meter is a real honor, ”Price said.

Men’s 200m Semifinals 17 Years Old Erriyon Knighton advanced to the final with a peak time of 19.88.