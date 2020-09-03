Athletics “Who the idiot turned off the lights?” – boils in Swedish media when Armand Duplantis’ chance to break Sergei Bubka’s record fell into darkness

Armand Duplantis crossed 607 in Lausanne on Wednesday night, but left the attempts out of 615 once.

Pole vault the Swedish-American Armand Duplantis, who holds the world record of 618, exceeded the height of 607 in Lausanne on Wednesday night.

The competition was held in the center of Lausanne.

Duplantis also tried to break Sergei Bubkan A 26-year-old outdoor track record of 614, but after one attempt out of 615, Duplantis dropped the job. The reason was darkness, as there was no proper lighting at the jump site.

“It was too dark to try on 615, and I thought it was unreasonable to continue,” Duplantis said, according to news agency AFP.

Duplantis praised the event as brilliant and second in the race Sam Kendricks (602) as an excellent incentive.

Its instead, the Swedish media did not view the matter as well.

“Who the idiot turned off the lights,” he asked Mats Wennerholm In Aftonbladet.

According to Wennerholm, this is a “small scandal”. He wondered how no one thought that the pole vault race could take a long time. When the bar was raised to 615, it was 20.30 in Lausanne.

“He [Duplantis] jumps on Friday in Brussels. If the lights are not turned off there, then 615 will be exceeded, ”says Wennerholm.

Double father and coach Greg Duplantis said Expressenillethat it was already dark when crossing 607.

“He [Duplantis] saw neither and Sam saw nothing. They tried to adjust the lamp on site, but it wasn’t big enough, ”Greg Duplantis noted.

“I think 615 would have been exceeded if he could have continued.”

Former high jumper Stefan Holm stated on Twitter that this seems to be the first time a world record has not been set because of the darkness.

Officially, Duplantis has a world record for pole vaulting, as currently the results of indoor and outdoor tracks are not recorded separately. However, Bubka has the best result on the outdoor tracks.