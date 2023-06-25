Athletics | When Wilma Murto entered the restaurant, she understood that things had changed: “Someone should come and see the mood”

Wilma Murro’s life changed last August in Munich. It can now be seen in coffee shops, public places and bank accounts.

Turku and Kuortane

17. August in 2022 will inevitably go down in domestic sports history. On that warm summer evening, the Olympic Stadium in Munich saw one of the finest individual performances of Finnish sports ever.

Pole vaulter Wilma Murto reached an incredible state of flow. She improved her own Finnish record three times, by a total of 13 cents, and won EC gold as the first Finnish woman since Sari Essayahin and the year 1994.

At the same time, Murto, or at least his story, changed forever. He was no longer the junior promise that had struggled to reach his potential. He had become an adult elite athlete, champion and star.

The butterfly that grew in its cocoon took to its wings and flew over everything.

For a couple of weeks after the golden evening in Munich, Murto lived as if in a mild state of mania.

“I wasn’t tired at all. It was just a sickly good feeling. Nothing happened. I was in overdrive,” he recalls.

“Performing in the EC final was the highlight of my career so far and the fulfillment of many of my dreams. It puts people in the yard for a while.”

Euphoria was followed by a decline, like a hangover follows a hangover. The overtime laps dropped to zero, and the athlete fell ill before the Sweden match. Suddenly, Murto was completely exhausted.

“They were completely insane extreme experiences in one direction and the other.”

Wilma Murto forges the result of her life.

Now, less than a year later, Murro’s popularity has exploded and it can be seen in many things, such as public places, bank accounts and even relationships. The jumper did not remain a shooting star, but also won gold at the European indoor track championships in Istanbul in the spring.

Even slower people started to notice on the streets of their hometown Turku that that’s where the high jumper goes. However, it does not disturb the break.

“Finns are quite nice. We are a sporting nation, and encounters are usually joyful and happy. People tell us how much they enjoyed the sport,” says Murto.

“On the other hand, nowadays I am aware in public places that people recognize me. That’s why I often choose a private rather than a public space to be in.”

In Murro’s opinion, the hectic year has gone surprisingly serenely mentally. With two golds in the trophy cabinet, he no longer has the same pressure as before. The 25-year-old knows that there will still be good and bad races in his career, but no one can take championships away from him.

“I have found peace. Certain dreams have been achieved and there is no longer a monkey around my neck.”

The improved economic situation also brings peace of mind. Murto laughs that he and the manager Tero Heiska would have done something wrong if the past year had not been the best of Kuusjoki’s career in terms of money.

However, it is not about any quick wins. Murto has entered into three long-term main partnerships, the most recent of which has already been in effect for almost 1.5 years. The sponsor trio consists of an energy drink company, a sports equipment manufacturer and a car brand.

Wilma Murto won two Uno awards at the winter sports gala.

Raised in rural Finland, the legs have, despite everything, remained in the tanterre. He knows that a sports career is short and life is long. You can’t get rid of everything at once. However, Murto reveals that he has made a couple of increases in his standard of living.

“I have already put vacations in the calendar and booked trips, which I have not done before. I also moved to a new owner-occupied apartment, so I took on debt,” says Murto.

So the athlete who has owned an apartment for a few years must have moved to a bigger place?

“Pffffffft”, comes the cheerful reply.

Murto is known for enjoying high-quality coffees. Fame has also brought the fact that he doesn’t have to splurge on expensive beans as often anymore. Now people give coffee as a gift.

“It is wonderful!”

In the process when Murro’s level as an athlete has risen, the club he plays for has also changed. Since the beginning of the season, Murto has been a standard fixture in the Diamond League competitions. It is very rare for a Finnish track and field athlete.

Pole vaulting has flown Murro to Doha, Florence and Paris. A large part of the summer is spent on the road. In itself, traveling is nothing new to him, but the level of demands of competitions at the top is tougher than before.

It was a thrilling moment when Murto entered the Dimanttiliiga canteen for the first time this spring.

“I was surrounded by Olympic winners and world champions. You know what a bunch! I thought I could be grateful for this first career choice of mine.”

You could imagine that competing in the Diamond League would be a real glamorous life. A morning walk to Florence Cathedral, a top class lunch, a little competition with world stars and in the evening to a five-star hotel to eat lamb and get a good night’s sleep.

Murto laughs at the thought. Yes, the Diamond League has slightly better food and accommodation, but:

“Someone should come and see the mood. The race ends late in the evening. I go to bed at one, and the bus to the airport leaves at five in the morning. We come home with almost the same eyes. If you want a glamorous life, I recommend another field.”

He also has good moments at the race venues, such as walking from the hotel to a nice cafe. Murto knows how to appreciate moments where he has the opportunity to see nice places. Kisarumba’s everyday life is constant airport life, varying amounts of sleep and irregular meals.

“It’s really hard when you sleep between three and sometimes 13 hours, or when there is an hour or six hours between meals. People don’t enjoy it.”

Wilma Murto (center) and Jaakko Linkoheimo (right) live together.

By traveling has an impact on home life as well. In Turku’s “giant cabbage” (–Pfffffffft!), sorry, Murto’s common-law partner is waiting for him from his travels in his apartment Jaakko Linkoheimo.

Many Finns know that the constant traveling of the other half of a relationship causes all kinds of challenges. When it’s boring, when it’s annoying when the other person doesn’t have time. On the other hand, it’s good to have space and your own time sometimes.

“The profession of an athlete is strange for everyone, both for me and my spouse. I’m away from home a lot, and sports revolve around my navel. Jaako and I searched for our places in the relationship for a certain time, but we both found them,” says Murto.

“ “The tattoo tells about sport, life and a loved one.”

A couple who have been together for a few years makes compromises in their everyday life. The voice of Linkoheimo, who works as a physical education teacher in Helsinki, must also be heard at home.

“We’ve had to find a balance so that everything doesn’t always just revolve around Wilma. If I have a few days off, I don’t start dictating where to go. Jaakko then gets to decide what to do,” says Murto.

Murto has also competed hard in his home country in the summer. In the picture, a performance from Kuortane.

The pounds level off at some point. No athlete circumnavigates the world in his entire life.

“According to my whistle, we go through everyday life a lot these days, but when the sports sometimes stop”, it’s my turn to be flexible for little Jaako.

Last in the fall, Murto and Linkoheimo also got to travel together when they vacationed in Italy. The trip left a mark on Murro’s skin, which summarizes a lot of his incredible year of glory and change.

The recent European champion got a tattoo that he had been planning for a couple of years. According to Murro, there are many interpretations of tattoos, all of which are more or less correct.

“The tattoo is about sport, life and a loved one,” he says.

Two words are embroidered on Murro’s right thigh:

“Over everything.”