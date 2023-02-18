Athletics | When Lotta Harala met Kati Ala-Huiku, she was so sad that she started to cry – a creative collaboration and a journey to joy began

A stress fracture of the lower leg was to end the career of hurdler Lotta Harala. The injury pushed him to the limit mentally and financially, but then physical trainer Kati Ala-Huikku and “crazy faith” came to the rescue. Two and a half years later, Harala is in the best physical condition ever.

Exercise ball fly in circles underfoot. The rush comes when you have to sit or lie down between throws. Laughter is fresh as the track and field athletes prepare for strength training at the Kauppi Sports Center in Tampere.

“Training must not be flat in terms of energy!”, says the physical trainer Kati Ala-Huikku.

Ala-Huikku started the coaching cooperation as a hurdler Lotta Haralan with a year and a half ago. He contacted Harala via text message. At first Harala didn’t react to the message, but something made him respond.

When the two met, Harala, who was struggling with an injury, burst into tears.

Listening to the athlete’s situation, Ala-Huiku got a strong feeling that he could help. Close cooperation began, which has lasted for a year and a half. Now Harala’s friends also go to Ala-Huiku’s daily training Mary Huntington and Miia Sillman. The extended training circle also includes spouses and brothers.

“ “We’ve done a lot of things that might seem like pranks to someone, but we’re very serious.”

Lotta Harala in the side plank taps the abdominal muscles of Maria Huntington in the plank hold with her lower leg.

Maria Huntington, Lotta Harala and Mika Huntington warm up with an exercise ball. Kneeling with an exercise ball adds an extra challenge to throwing.

Warm-ups after that we move to the weight lifting area. As contrast movements of strength sets, Harala does movement speed. He puts the rubber bands on his legs and sits in the dipping machine. Ala-Huikku takes the rubber bands in his hands and sends Harala on his way. Air running lasts for six seconds.

The atmosphere is inspiring and encouraging when the athletes push each other. As an elite sport, training is suspiciously fun. The exercises also include strange movements. Exactly the kind that will get long stares from the other trainees in the gym.

“We’ve done a lot of things that might seem like pranks to someone, but we’re very serious,” says Harala.

Being hurt has forced me to be creative. Harala has two and a half years of leg pain behind him. He remembers a single workout from the fall of 2020, when the pain started. Then it got stronger. Harala was diagnosed with a tibia stress fracture.

Over year’s Harala tried to rhythm the training so that there were ten weeks of training periods in between without any kind of impact on the leg. But it was never enough.

“Prognoses for the natural healing of the frontal cortex of the tibia are poor. It’s quite typical that it ends a competitive athlete’s career,” says Harala.

Harala became aware that it could also be his fate. He chewed on information and acquired more of it. Harala called through all the athletes he knew had suffered tibia stress fractures.

“Nowhere did I get the comforting answer that yes, that’s it. Everyone I contacted said that the injury had ultimately led to the end of their career.”

However, Harala had decided that this would not happen to him. Of course, there were also moments of despair. Then he was supported by those closest to him, who shared his faith in the future.

“I had to deal with the option of ending my career and accept those feelings. But once they were dealt with I moved on. I’ve always had crazy faith that my career won’t end here.”

“ “I’m the only one who knows how my body feels and I know what it can’t handle.”

Lotta Harala has always had a strong belief that her career will continue.

When no change happened for a year, the doctors suspected that the fracture surfaces would not heal by themselves and suggested bone graft surgery. Similar surgeries are not very common, at least Harala doesn’t know of any other cases where a competitive athlete has had one done in the exact same spot.

“There was no example of how it would work. I asked about the prognosis for recovery and the doctors estimated that with the help of surgery I would most likely and quickly get back to competitive sports.”

Harala thought about it and ended up in favor of surgery. The bone was moved from the hip to the lower leg on December 29, 2021. After that, Harala’s expectations were high.

“My thoughts and hopes were that I would have been able to compete last summer. But it took a year to rehabilitate.”

Two and half a year is a long time to maintain the mentality of a top athlete. In terms of coaching, the situation has been difficult: how do you do sports training when you can’t run? Or how about an athletics coach who would know the boundary conditions for training set by the injury in question?

“I’m a 30-year-old athlete, I’ve probably had experience with ten different coaches, I’ve studied coaching and I’ve read all possible research information related to this injury. I decided to take responsibility for my rehabilitation myself.”

Harala also acts as his own sport coach.

“It spilled over into it because of the circumstances. I’m the only one who knows how my body feels and I know what it can’t handle.”

Coaching help Harala has a spouse, a former professional ice hockey player Matias Myttynen and physical trainer Ala-Huikku.

In rehearsals efforts have been made to minimize new injuries, which can easily occur when an athlete returns to hard sports training after an injury.

“We have done a lot of different core exercises, strengthened the supporting muscles. The muscle action chains work optimally, the order of muscle innervation is correct.”

In addition to the fact that the body has been prepared for sport-specific training, the characteristics required by hurdles have also been developed within the limits given by the injury.

“We have not been humbled by the situation, but have done a lot of training in the water, on a bike, running in the air with a rubber band and the kind of strength training that is required in my sport.”

“ “I do every workout with the thought that it will make me a better hurdler.”

Lotta Harala’s knee sends the fitness ball explosively into the wall. The movement trains the hip flexors so that there is no impact on the lower leg.

Also on a mental level, the practice has maintained that the hurdler is preparing for the hurdles competitions.

“I do every workout with the thought that it will make me a better hurdler.”

For example, Harala and Ala-Huikku have held hurdle races in the pool of the Kaleva swimming pool.

“We have created the idea that we are in a value competition. I go to the racks and Kati sends me. I’ve run the 100-meter hurdles in the water with the same rhythm and in the same state of mind as in the Games.”

Belief to the process has been strong, but financially the situation has been difficult. Harala fell short of the Finnish Sports Federation’s subsidies, did not receive competition or grants. He didn’t want to look for new partners because the future of his career was uncertain.

“I didn’t want to sit in negotiations when I couldn’t guarantee the end result. It would have only created more pressure and expectations. I wanted to focus on the rehabilitation process without anything extra.”

Thanks to the number of followers on Some, Harala would have the conditions for partnerships even without competition, but he also wanted to minimize the use of social media.

“I want to be an athlete, not a sports influencer.”

During rehabilitation, Lotta Harala has not only maintained her condition, but has also been able to improve.

In the past the buffer collected over the years helped, but the situation could not have continued for very long, financially it was pushed to the limit.

“Perhaps it’s also part of this process that at the age of 30 I’m looking in the shopping queue to see how much money I have in my account, to see if I can buy these products.”

The injury period was further tested by a highly publicized doping test and the three-month suspension that followed. However, Harala states that the matter has been dealt with in the end.

There have been enough difficulties for this year as well. Harala recently received sad news when her grandmother, who was very close to her, died unexpectedly.

“ “I’m also going to enjoy, this is a unique time.”

But maybe brighter times would be slowly ahead. In terms of physical characteristics, Harala is now in better shape than ever before.

His own 60-meter indoor record, 8 seconds, which he ran in January, earned him a place in the EC Indoor Championships in early March. There, the goal is a place in the finals and the first result starting with seven.

In terms of sports training, the work is still unfinished, for example, he has only done a couple of training sessions. Before the indoor season, Harala only had time to do a few fence workouts.

“That’s why the reactivity of the calf is still weak, which can be seen in the games, especially at the first fence.”

For the summer season expectations are rising, the sights are on the World Championships in Budapest in August, next year of course the Olympics in Paris.

“Now I’m putting everything into this, I want to measure the potential I have. I’m also going to enjoy, this is a unique time.”

Adversity has increased mental strength. The pressures related to sports and other things that previously caused stress now seem like a side issue.

“For the first time, I was on the verge of such an injury that it was even likely that I would never recover from it to become a top athlete. In the past, sports perhaps lacked the kind of liberation, joy and gratitude that I feel now.”

Joy and gratitude are now more strongly present in Lotta Harala’s sport, when her career was already on hiatus.

The athletics championship indoor competitions are contested on Saturday and Sunday at Liikuntamylly in Helsinki. The preliminaries and finals of the women’s hurdle race will be run on Sunday afternoon.

