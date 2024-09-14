Athletics|Tomas Järvinen won the under-20 world championship gold in the decathlon at the end of August, but the world record was ten points away.

18 years old Tomas Järvinen At the end of August, he celebrated the under-20 under-decathlon world championship with a great result, but based on the video, he would have scored even more points.

Järvisen has Finnish and Czech citizenship, and he represented his mother’s home country, the Czech Republic, at the World Championships in Peru.

Järvinen was just ten points behind Germany in the World Cup gold series in Lima (8,425). Niklas Kaulin from the youth ME in the name.

However, based on the video, the result of the long jump seems to have been measured incorrectly. Järvinen made a great jump, the length of which was measured at 766. Based on the video the jump seemed to hover closer to 780’s length. Järvinen looked a little surprised after seeing the result, but was satisfied with the measurement.

The long jump is the second in order of the decathlon’s sports, so the final meaning of the centimeters could not be known at the time of the performance. Now it’s countable.

Järvinen would have needed a jump four centimeters longer to share the ME result with Kaul. With a score of 771, he would have taken the world record by two points.

“They probably had uneven sand. Based on those pictures, I jumped 10–20 centimeters further”, commented Järvinen of the Czech Bleskin by.

Today, Kaul, 26, is an adult WC and EC gold medalist. Norway ranks third in the all-time record, a couple of hundred points behind Järvi Markus Roothfresh Olympic champion from Paris.

Although Tomas Järvinen has lived most of his life in the Czech Republic, he speaks Finnish and represents Lahti Ahkera while competing in his second home country. In June, he went to pick up the first adult SM medal of his career, when he won the high jump bronze from the Kaleva Games.