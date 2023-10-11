Athletics | Viljami Kaasalainen wonders why the phone is silent – he throws a tough challenge to companies

Jyväskylä

Viljami Kaasalainen the dream is to break the oldest Finnish record for Olympic distances in athletics.

Of course it is Markku Kukkoahon On September 7, 1972, the Finnish record for 400 meters was 45.49 seconds, which was run at the Olympic Games in Munich.

Seppo Tuominen has run the still valid Finnish records on the same day, October 2, 1971, in two distances of 20,000 meters and one hour, but they are not Olympic distances.

Kaasalainen is a former Finnish 100 meter champion. His coach Antti Meron with him, he has a project going on that specifically aims to break Kukkoaho’s “eternal” record.

Helsingin Sanomat has followed Kaasalainen’s training as a 400 meter runner.

In four years, the project has progressed in the right direction. In the 2021 season, Kaasalainen broke 48 seconds for the first time (47.20). In the summer of 2022, the next runner broke 47 seconds three times, the fastest being 46.54.

It was the best Finnish time in 400 meters in 31 years and already brought Kaasalainen’s name alongside Kukkoaho on the board of Jyväskylä Harju’s field records. Kukkoaho ran 400 meters in Harju with a hand time of 45.8 at the Kaleva Games in 1974.

Today in the summer, Kaasalainen, originally from Mikkeli, lapped the course in 46.23 seconds. The result came in the winning run of the Kaleva Games in Lahti at the end of July.

It is the sixth fastest time of all time in Finland and the second fastest winning time of the Kaleva Games after Kukkoaho.

In Lahti, Kaasalainen’s goal was to break under 46 seconds.

“45.90”, says Kaasalainen.

“Even though the record was improved by a good three tenths, perhaps the hardest peak of all was still to be done.”

In the summer of 2022, Kaasalainen won the distance SM gold with a time of 46.75, so progress has been made, but there is still a lot of work to be done. The last time a Finnish runner had broken 47 seconds was 12 years ago in 2010, when Matti Välimäki ran 46.89.

“ “A little new stimulus is needed more. Let’s try to adjust the endurance and strength a bit.”

In this season’s European statistics, Kaasalainen was ranked 84th in his best time. The ranking would be significantly better if it were made into a stripped-down EC statistic, with only three runners/country.

The average of the five best races is calculated into the points or ranking system, which is 46.60 in Kaasalai. It is clearly better than a year ago.

With the ending in the season, Kaasalainen ran 23 races. The fierce competition period lasted 16 weeks.

The program also included a lot of competitive races, such as in the European team championships, where Kaasalai had three starts: 400 meters, 200 meters and a 4×400 meter relay.

The runner’s body could withstand the strain, even though the outputs were high.

“If every run had gone a little better, I would have been very happy. There was a really big improvement to the basic level, but in my mind I was dreaming of a bit harder times”, says Kaasalainen.

Next June’s European Championship direct limit for 400 meters is 45.40. Based on those who cross the line and the points system, 36 runners will be taken on the trip.

“Next summer’s European Championships in Rome won’t make it in my time yet. I’m on top of it and it doesn’t require a big bang or a Finnish record,” says Kaasalainen.

“If I was absolutely sure that I would make it to the European Championships, I would train in the winter and not compete indoors at all.”

Coach Antti Mero follows Viljami Kaasalainen’s training.

But while the EC place is still uncertain, there is also an indoor season ahead, through which you can apply for ranking points. Last winter, Kaasalainen won the indoor Finnish championships in 400 meters and was second in 200 meters.

Abroad, he ran four indoor races, where the conditions were not always good.

“Halls were great in themselves, but in Luxembourg, for example, you had to run the warm-up on concrete. In Stockholm, I ran the opening races outside with spikes in three-degree heat,” says Kaasalainen.

Coach Mero says Kaasalainen’s running is in a good pattern and the position is in good shape.

“A little new stimulus is needed more. Let’s try to adjust the endurance and strength a bit,” says Mero.

Coach Mero has done all kinds of tests on his protector. All of Kaasalainen’s test results have continued to improve.

“Yeah, we’re not going to reinvent the wheel. Let’s continue with the same model, not something new and revolutionary, and keep the hall season unchanged”, continues Kaasalainen.

This season was exceptionally good for other male 400m runners as well. Asseri Välimäki (46,48) and Tuomas Lehtonen (46.97) were under 47 seconds. Kaasalainen’s teammate in the Jyväskylä Field Athletes Konsta Alitupa ran 47.12.

“ “Companies could put a few tons of their marketing budget into fast running”

After Lahti’s record-breaking run, Kaasalainen got corona. The illness took its toll, and in the autumn match against Sweden, the best player was gone.

“I couldn’t run anymore, even though my muscles were fine.”

Record also improved dramatically in the side event in 200 meters with a time of 20.90. It tells about a good basic speed.

In second place, Kaasalainen considers the curve of the track to be a difficulty.

“There would still be a lot of potential on that trip. The first hundred and the bend were creepy for me. On a quad, cornering is not a problem when you run relaxed.”

Despite the promising times, Kaasalainen cannot yet enjoy the status of a professional athlete.

The Master of Commerce works part-time as an analyst in the information technology and financial project of social and health services in Etelä-Savo.

There are, however, two new sponsor logos on the sports shirt. With the help of supporters, Kaasalainen can make a long winter training trip to South Africa.

“The phone hasn’t been ringing terribly, even though athletics gets quite a lot of visibility. Companies could put a few tons of their marketing budget into sprinting,” Kaasalainen laughs.

