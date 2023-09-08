Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen’s contract case was resolved

Viivi Lehikoinen did not receive a sanction for missing the match against Sweden.

Finnish Sports Association announced on Thursday evening that it would not sanction the hurdler who missed the athletics Sweden match Delay from Lehikoi.

Suli’s board made a decision on the matter on Thursday.

According to Suli’s press release, the board stated that the notice of Lehikoinen’s absence was sent to Suli’s coaching staff via email as a “unilateral notice that would fulfill the hallmarks of a breach of contract”.

However, it decided that a contract fine would not be a reasonable penalty for the breach, as the reason for the absence was participation in the Diamond League competition.

“Of course, the starting point must always be that the agreements are followed, but considering the whole in this case, the sanction would not be reasonable”, Suli’s chairman Riikka Pakarinen said.

Pakarinen promises that Sul plans to update its athlete contracts and practices in order to avoid problems in the future.

Lehikoinen the decision to travel to Xiamen instead of Stockholm caused a big uproar before the Sweden match, which was discussed for several days.

Sul’s general manager Jani Tanskanen says in the press release that he had a conversation with Lehikoinen’s representative after receiving notification of Lehikoinen’s decision.

“After consideration, I felt that Lehikoinen’s participation in the Diamond League competition was reasonable from the side of Suli’s coaching, despite the overlap. This is because, as the highest competition series in international top athletics, the Diamond League is the level we are aiming for in terms of top sports,” says Tanskanen.

In Lehikoinen’s case, it has been questioned whether Sul treats athletes who have signed an athlete contract equally if Lehikoin is not sanctioned for breaching the contract.

Tanskanen says that equality has been taken care of.

“The equality between the athletes here is realized so that in a similar situation every athlete always receives the same consideration from Suli’s coaching management. It’s equality”, which we will also follow in the future.