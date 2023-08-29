Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen will miss the match against Sweden

Aturi Viivi Lehikoinen will miss the match against Sweden next weekend in Stockholm. Lehikoinen, 24, told about it on Instagram on Monday.

“The World Cup is over, and it’s time for the next one. Next weekend it means the Diamond League in China, and therefore the Sweden match will be missed this year,” Lehikoinen wrote.

The Diamond League competition will be held next Saturday in Xiamen, so the competitions will overlap.

“The Sweden match is one of the highlights of the season for a Finnish track and field athlete, and so is it for me. In the last few years, I have tripled (ed. note. ran three distances), and putting my body in the gym for the team has been important. So it has been an extremely difficult decision…, but at this point I had to put my own career first,” he continued.

Leafy has run SE 54.40 in the 400m hurdles this summer.

In the tough World Cup semi-final in Budapest, he came within eight hundredths of his record. Lehikoinen was 11th in Budapest.

His absence leaves a big hole in the team for the Finland-Sweden match. Lehikoinen was named to run both in his main event in the 400-meter hurdles and in the 4×400-meter relay.

“When the goals in doing things are high, the toughest possible competitions serve development. And at the moment, getting to tough competitions requires these tough decisions,” Lehikoinen said.

“Nevertheless, I am in spirit with the Finnish team and next year I will take part in defeating Sweden again. Big incentives for the whole team.”

The match against Sweden is on the 2nd–3rd. September