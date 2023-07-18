Athletics | Viivi Lehikoinen ran his worst run of the season – the Jamaican trio pushed at top speed

The Jamaicans took a quadruple victory led by Andrenette Knight.

June at the beginning improved the Finnish record in the women’s 400 meter hurdles to 54.40 Viivi Lehikoinen ran his worst time of the season on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Lehikoinen stayed in Székesfehérvár, Hungary István Gyulain eighth in the memorial competition with a time of 56.54.

The fresh silver medalist of the Jamaican championships won the race Andrenette Knight with his best quote of the season 53.26.

The top three had their own number of seconds, as they were also the Jamaican champion Janieve Russell (53.72) and a bronze woman Russell Clayton (53.79) were under 54 seconds.

Russell and Clayton also ran their best time of the summer in Hungary. Knight’s time is this season of world statistics triple time. Russell went sixth and Clayton seventh.

of Jamaica completed the quadruple win on Tuesday Shiann Salmonwhose time was 55 seconds (55.04).

Lehikoinen’s weakest time before Tuesday was 55.35 in the opening race of the season in Oordegem, Belgium at the end of May.

Lehikoinen is ranked 13th in this season’s world statistics. The Dutchman is at the top of the world statistics Femke Bol on time 52.30.

Bol has run four this season the fastest time. Second in the US world statistics Britton Wilson the time of 53.23 is the fifth best result of the season and Knight’s recent quote is the sixth best result.